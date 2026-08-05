State Implements New Septic System Requirements

​New requirements for new and existing septic systems are now in effect in parts of Alachua County following updates to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's (FDEP) Basin Management Action Plans.

The goal is to improve water quality by reducing nitrogen pollution.

Enhanced Nutrient Reducing (ENR) septic systems are designed to reduce nitrogen pollution and are now the requirement for:

New and existing systems on all lot sizes within the Silver Basin by 2046

New systems on all lot sizes in the Santa Fe priority focus area

New systems on lots of 1.0 acres or less in the Orange Creek and Santa Fe Basin (outside of the priority focus area)

An online mapping tool can help determine which basin a property is in and the corresponding septic system requirements by clicking on a parcel.

Alachua County Environmental Protection Department (EPD) has received funding from FDEP to provide rebates up to $16,000 to upgrade existing systems to ENRs within the Silver and Santa Fe basins.

Residents are encouraged to fill out an online form if interested in the rebate. Applicants will then receive an email with the next steps, which include working with the permitting agency and a registered septic contractor or certified plumber to determine which system is best for them. Funds are limited, and staff are actively working to secure additional funding.

“Traditional septic systems do not treat nitrogen from our waste,” said Stacie Greco, the county’s Water Resources program manager. “Nitrogen is the main pollutant harming our groundwater and springs and contributes to harmful algal outbreaks.”

To learn more about septic systems, the rebate program, and a link to the septic system permitting agency, visit Alachua County EPD’s website.

For additional information, contact Stacie Greco at 352-264-6829 or sgreco@alachuacounty.gov.