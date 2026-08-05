July 29, 2026

ARMY SECURITY COOPERATION GROUP – SOUTH REDESIGNATES TO 551ST INFANTRY REGIMENT

FORT BENNING, Ga. -- United States Army Western Hemisphere Command’s Army Security Cooperation Group-South (formerly 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade) will formally redesignate to the 551st Infantry Regiment (Training) during simultaneous ceremonies happening at Pan Pacifico, Panama and on Bolyard Field, Fort Benning, Ga. at 10 a.m. on August 14th, 2026.

The ASCG-S new numerical designation honors the 551st Parachute Infantry Battalion, a World War II era battalion that stood up at Fort Kobbe, Panama to deter Nazi aggression in the Caribbean then later deployed to the European theater. The 551st Para. Inf. Bn., participated in Operation Dragoon in southern France and the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium. During the Battle of the Bulge, the unit received insurmountable losses and were absorbed into the 82nd Airborne Division. In 2001 they were awarded the Presidential Unit Citation for their heroism, that included successful bayonet attack.

Prior to the redesignation ceremony, there will be a memorial ceremony honoring 551st Para. Inf. Bn. and 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Ceremony will include a wreath laying at memorial markers on Bolyard field, including several families of 551st veterans. The memorial ceremony will be held on Bolyard Field at 8:30 am on August 14th, 2026.

Army Security Cooperation Group-South operates throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility conducting security force assistance and cooperation, as well as overseeing the operation of the Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama in Pan Pacifico, Panama and the re-emergent Jungle Operations Training Course-Panama in Colon, Panama.

Media are invited to attend both the memorial and redesignation ceremonies at Fort Benning and should contact the ASCG-S public affairs office for interview opportunities. Media planning to attend must, RSVP, no later than August 10th, and should be prepared to meet at the Fort Benning Visitor Center at 7:45 a.m. on the day of the ceremony.

For more information, contact the ASCG-S Public Affairs Officer, Maj. Val Bryant at mailto:Valerie.j.bryant.mil@army.mil, or CPT Gabe Velazquez at (912)856-4114, mailto:Gabriel.i.velazquez.mil@army.mil.