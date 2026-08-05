Louisiana's Summer Humidity Creates Peak Mold Risk: Mold Shield Restoration Shares Prevention Tips

Ron Prevost, owner of Mold Shield Resotration, shares mold prevention recommendations to help Louisiana homeowners reduce mold risk during the summer's hot and humid conditions.

Louisiana homeowners can reduce mold risk this summer by controlling indoor humidity, fixing leaks quickly, and watching for early warning signs

Summer Is when we see conditions that allow mold to thrive. Controlling moisture before mold has the opportunity to spread is the best way homeowners can reduce their risk.” — Ron Prevost, Owner Mold Shield Restoration

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Louisiana experiencing another hot and humid summer, Mold Shield Restoration is reminding homeowners that elevated humidity, frequent afternoon storms, and hidden moisture create ideal conditions for mold growth. The company is encouraging homeowners to take preventative steps now to reduce the risk of mold problems before they become expensive repairs."Summer is when we see conditions that allow mold to thrive," said Ron Prevost, owner of Mold Shield Restoration. "Many homeowners don't realize that mold can begin growing within 24 to 48 hours when excess moisture is present. The key is controlling moisture before mold has the opportunity to spread."Louisiana's climate makes mold a year-round concern, but the combination of summer heat and high humidity creates some of the most favorable conditions for mold growth. Moisture from roof leaks, plumbing leaks, air conditioning condensation, poor ventilation, or even consistently high indoor humidity can allow mold to develop behind walls, inside attics, bathrooms, laundry rooms, and around HVAC systems.One of the simplest ways homeowners can help reduce mold risk is by maintaining indoor humidity between 40% and 50%. Promptly repairing leaks, ensuring HVAC systems drain properly, using bathroom and kitchen exhaust fans, and drying wet materials as quickly as possible after water intrusion can significantly reduce the likelihood of mold growth. Homeowners should also pay attention to persistent musty odors, discoloration on walls or ceilings, or recurring mold, as these may indicate hidden moisture issues that require further evaluation."Mold isn't just about what you can see," Prevost said. "The underlying moisture source has to be corrected or the problem is likely to return. Addressing moisture early can often prevent a much larger and more expensive remediation project."Because mold can affect indoor air quality and damage building materials over time, homeowners are encouraged to investigate moisture problems early rather than waiting until visible mold spreads. While small surface mold can sometimes be cleaned safely, larger mold problems, recurring growth, or mold resulting from leaks or flooding often require professional remediation.Mold Shield Restoration specializes exclusively in professional mold remediation and serves homeowners and businesses throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area. As a Louisiana licensed mold remediation contractor , the company focuses on identifying the source of moisture, safely removing mold, and helping property owners reduce the likelihood of future mold problems through proven remediation methods. Homeowners interested in learning more about mold remediation cost can visit Mold Shield Restoration's online pricing guide and cost calculator.Homeowners looking for additional mold prevention information, homeowner tips, and educational resources can visit https://moldshieldrestoration.com About Mold Shield RestorationMold Shield Restoration is a Louisiana licensed mold remediation company serving the Greater Baton Rouge area. The company specializes exclusively in professional mold remediation for residential and commercial properties. Mold Shield Restoration is committed to helping property owners solve mold problems by addressing both visible mold and the underlying moisture conditions that allow mold to grow.Media ContactRon PrevostOwnerMold Shield RestorationWebsite: https://moldshieldrestoration.com Phone: 225-500-1530Email: moldshieldrestoration@gmail.com

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