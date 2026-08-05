Five-Star Parks & Attractions Adds Group Birthday Package at Malibu Jack's Kentucky Parks

New Arcade Party package includes two hours of unlimited play, 500 game tickets per guest and private party room time, for the month of August

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five Star Parks & Attractions today announced the Arcade Party , a new birthday package for the month of August at Malibu Jack's in Louisville and Lexington. Six guests are included for $95.95.The timing is deliberate. August is the busiest birthday month in the United States, which makes late summer one of the heaviest stretches of the year for families planning group celebrations. Unlimited play is the center of the package. Rather than buying tokens or loading credits, guests have open access to the arcade floor for two full hours, and each one walks out with 500 tickets to spend.“We wanted to launch something that stretches a guest's budget further, whatever that budget looks like,” said Natalie Johnson, VP of Marketing for Five Star Parks. “The Arcade Party is built around the way kids actually want to celebrate — turned loose in the arcade with their friends, nothing to ration. And because more friends can be added for $15.95, families can scale the party to the guest list rather than the other way around.”What the Arcade Party includes:• Six guests — $95.95 total• Two hours of unlimited arcade play• 500 game tickets per guest, 3,000 tickets in all• 90 minutes of private party room time• Additional guests at $15.95 eachFood and beverage are not included. Park menus are available on site.Party dates can be booked at malibujacks.net.About Five Star Parks & AttractionsFive Star Parks & Attractions is a growing family entertainment operator with parks under the Scene75, Malibu Jack's and Celebration Station brands. Each park is built around all-ages play — arcades, go-karts, bowling, laser tag, ropes courses, mini golf, water attractions and dining under one roof — designed so families, groups and birthday parties can spend an afternoon or a full day in one place. The company continues to invest in new attractions and expanded locations across its portfolio.

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