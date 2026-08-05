NOW HIRING! TBI Announces Job Opening for Network Architect Lead – Technology and Innovation Division

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

Network Architect – Lead

Technology and Innovation Division

TBI Headquarters – Nashville

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Serves as a senior technical partner supporting the design, security, and evolution of the Bureau’s enterprise technology infrastructure. Works directly with the Bureau’s lead architect, sharing responsibility for the systems that agents, forensic scientists, analysts, and criminal justice partners across Tennessee depend on every day. Partners in the design, documentation, and continuous improvement of the Bureau’s enterprise architecture — network, compute, storage, cloud, and identity. Designs and maintains secure LAN/WAN, data center, and hybrid cloud infrastructure supporting headquarters, regional field offices, forensic laboratories, and mobile/field operations statewide. Develops and maintains architecture roadmaps, standards, reference designs, and technical documentation. Leads network segmentation, routing/switching, wireless, and remote access design with a security-first posture built on zero trust principles. Ensures all architecture complies with the FBI CJIS Security Policy and applicable State of Tennessee security standards. Partners with security staff on architecture reviews, vulnerability remediation planning, incident response support, and disaster recovery / continuity of operations design. Designs for evidentiary integrity: systems supporting case data, forensic instruments, and criminal justice information demand chain-of-custody-grade reliability. Serves as technical lead or co-lead on major initiatives, including cloud migrations, infrastructure refreshes, new facility buildouts, interagency connectivity, and modernization projects. Evaluates emerging technologies and vendors; builds business cases and presents recommendations to leadership in plain language. Provides architect-level escalation support for critical systems; participates in on-call rotation for mission-critical infrastructure. Mentors and elevates infrastructure and operations staff; document and transfer knowledge deliberately.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Bachelor’s degree and five years of relevant experience in network design, infrastructure, or enterprise planning. Relevant associate’s degree, graduate coursework, or professional experience may substitute per state guidelines.

Preferred Qualifications: Certifications such as CCNP/CCIE, TOGAF, Azure or AWS architect-level, CISSP, or equivalent demonstrated expertise. Prior experience in law enforcement, criminal justice, military, public safety, or other high-stakes or regulated environments. Working knowledge of the CJIS Security Policy, NIST 800-53, or state government security frameworks. Identity and access management architecture experience (Active Directory / Entra ID, MFA, PKI). Automation and infrastructure-as-code experience (PowerShell, Python, Ansible, Terraform).

Monthly Salary:

$8,620 – $13,754

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 79867. This position will remain posted from August 5, 2026 – August 18, 2026 for five (10) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.

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