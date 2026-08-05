American Breast Cancer Foundation Engages The Oxígeno Project to Advance Strategic Growth and National Awareness

The Oxígeno Project has been named agency of record for the American Breast Cancer Foundation, supporting communications and public awareness efforts to advance equitable access to breast health services.

Partnership will strengthen communications, expand engagement, and position ABCF for long-term impact

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Breast Cancer Foundation (ABCF) , a national nonprofit dedicated to improving access to breast cancer screening, early detection, education, and patient support, today announced it has engaged The Oxígeno Project , a strategy-first creative agency, to lead the organization's communications strategy, brand positioning, and long-term growth initiatives.The partnership will focus on strengthening ABCF's brand positioning, expanding public awareness, enhancing stakeholder engagement, developing national campaigns, and identifying new opportunities to reach underserved communities through research-driven communications and strategic planning."At ABCF, we recognize that fulfilling our mission requires more than responding to today's needs. It requires anticipating tomorrow's opportunities," said Megan Molloy, Executive Director of the American Breast Cancer Foundation. "As we continue to grow, we're intentionally investing in long-term strategy that considers purposeful communications and innovative ways to reach the people who need us most. The Oxígeno Project brings deep expertise working with diverse populations across the country, along with insights into consumer behavior, public affairs, and mission-driven storytelling that will help guide our next chapter."Founded by nationally recognized strategist Katherine Machado O’Hara, The Oxígeno Project advises organizations navigating growth, social impact, consumer engagement, and public policy through research-backed communications strategies that move audiences from awareness to action."The opportunity to partner with ABCF is deeply personal," said Katherine Machado O’Hara, Founder and President of The Oxígeno Project. "My grandmother was taken from our family far too soon because of breast cancer. She recognized something wasn't right but delayed seeking medical care until it was too late. That experience has stayed with me throughout my life and reminds me that awareness alone is not enough. Action saves lives."She continued, "It is a rare privilege to combine personal purpose with professional expertise. Our team looks forward to helping ABCF strengthen its national voice, reach more communities, remove barriers to early detection, and ensure that more individuals have access to the information and support they need to take action when it matters most."The collaboration will include strategic communications planning, thought leadership, public relations, content development, campaign strategy, and initiatives designed to expand ABCF's reach among diverse audiences while supporting the organization's long-term fundraising and community engagement goals.About the American Breast Cancer FoundationThe American Breast Cancer Foundation (ABCF)is one of the nation's only 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations solely dedicated to eliminating financial and systemic barriers to breast cancer screening and diagnostic care. Through education, financial assistance, patient navigation, and community partnerships, ABCF helps ensure equitable access to lifesaving breast health services regardless of income, language, or background. National in scope, ABCF serves as a bridge to care for uninsured and underserved individuals, connecting them with the screenings, diagnostics, and support they need for earlier detection and better outcomes. Learn more or support the mission at ABCF.org About The Oxígeno ProjectThe Oxígeno Project (TOP) is a strategy-first creative agency specializing in brand strategy, integrated marketing, public relations, and design. Grounded in research and consumer psychology, the agency helps organizations strengthen their market position, engage key audiences, and solve complex communications challenges. TOP partners with clients across the corporate, nonprofit, healthcare, higher education, and public sectors to develop strategies that drive measurable impact. Learn more at oxigenoproject.com.

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