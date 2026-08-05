UPDATED ROBERT WEINER WINS CONSCIENCE OF DEMOCRACY AWARD FROM PULSE INSTITUTE, IDENTIFIES 20 ACTIONS NEEDED

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WEINER ACCEPTANCE SPEECH, AT DETROIT ATHLETIC CLUB, IDENTIFIES 20 ACTIONS TO PROTECT AMERICAN DEMOCRACY, TEXT NAMED H1 OPED NEWS TOP NATIONAL OPEDOur team is proud to announce that former White House spokesman Robert “Bob” Weiner has recently received the Conscience of Democracy Award from the PuLSE Institute at the PuLSE annual meeting at the Detroit Athletic Club. Weiner has served as a spokesman in the Clinton and Bush White Houses and staff for Congressmen Claude Pepper, Ed Koch, Charles Rangel, John Conyers, Sen. Ted Kennedy, and Four-Star Gen. Barry McCaffrey.In his acceptance speech, Weiner identified "20 Actions to Protect American Democracy." It was then published and named H1 as the top national op-ed by Op-Ed News.Link to article: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=20-Actions-To-Protect-Amer-American-Dream_American-Foreign-Policy_American-Health-Care-Act_American-Imperialism-260801-52.html The award was presented to Bob at the Detroit Athletic Club on July 29th, with the event hosted by PuLSE founder and chairman Bankole Thompson and PuLSE president and general counsel Tina Patterson.Earlier, the Weiner team produced a non-partisan issue message on critical areas of concern heading into the November midterms. The script was also published as an op-ed to Op-Ed News, receiving a H2 ranking.Link to the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JIm3DztgBkI Link to the article text of the message text: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Non-Partisan-Non-Candidate-Elections_Elections-And-Campaigns_Elections-Issues_Elections_Campaigns-260509-141.html Speakers in the OpEd/Script include:Robert Weiner is a former White House and Congressional Senior Staff. He has an M.A. from UMass Amherst and a B.A. from Oberlin College.Pat Berg is a breast cancer researcher and Professor Emerita at George Washington University. She has a B.S. from the University of Chicago and a Ph.D. from the Illinois Institute of TechnologyEmma Paris is a junior at Saint Mary’s College studying Political Science and Communications.Griffin Cobb is a junior at Providence College studying Political Science and History.Lily Roberti is a sophomore at Arcadia University studying Media and Communication.Andrew Beauchamp is a junior at Linfield University studying Political Science and Journalism.For all Weiner team op-eds visit: www.weinerpublic.com/opeds or https://robertweinerassociates.substack.com/ For more information visit: www.weinerpublic.com For interviews or more information, Contact: Robert Weiner and Khel GordhanRobert Weiner Associates+1 202-306-1200 or 301-283-0821Email: weinerpublic@comcast.net

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