From ciabatta to focaccia: 10 summer sandwiches with Italian cured meats

Here are ten ideas to turn the Belgian summer into a little Italian escape.

BRUSSELS, RéGION DE BRUXELLES-CAPITALE , BELGIUM, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A great summer sandwich is not a matter of luck. It is a matter of ingredients. And when the stars of the show are Italian cured meats , the result speaks for itself. Hams, salami, mortadella, bresaola, speck, coppa and many other specialities tell the story of a gastronomic tradition rooted in local craftsmanship and unique flavours. Here are ten ideas to turn the Belgian summer into a little Italian escape.1. Ciabatta with grilled peach, burrata and prosciutto crudoGrill a few slices of yellow peach until lightly caramelised. Place them on a ciabatta drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, add the burrata and finish with thin slices of prosciutto crudo. Among Italy’s finest, Prosciutto di Parma DOP and Prosciutto di San Daniele DOP are outstanding choices. Complete with a basil leaf, a drizzle of acacia honey and freshly ground pepper.2. Focaccia with bresaola, rocket and Parmigiano Reggiano shavingsOne of the most delicate and lean Italian cured meats, bresaola pairs perfectly with a still-warm focaccia. Add rocket, Parmigiano Reggiano shavings and a few drops of lemon juice for a fresh, flavourful combination.3. Altamura bread with coppa, fresh figs and gorgonzolaThe dense texture of Altamura bread is ideal for a generous filling. Spread a thin layer of gorgonzola dolce, add fresh figs and finish with slices of coppa, whose soft and aromatic flavour creates a pleasant contrast with the cheese.4. Crunchy baguette with speck, avocado and limeThe lightly smoked character of speck pairs surprisingly well with the creaminess of avocado. Mash a ripe avocado with salt, pepper and lime zest, spread on the baguette and top with speck. Speck Alto Adige IGP is one of the most representative examples of this speciality.5. Sandwich with mortadella, pistachios and stracciatellaMortadella, soft and fragrant, needs very little to shine. The celebrated Mortadella Bologna IGP on a lightly toasted brioche bun with stracciatella, chopped pistachios and a touch of orange zest: generous and deeply satisfying.6. Roll with ’nduja, confit peppers and smoked scamorzaFor those who love bold flavours, ’nduja is the ideal choice. Spread on a lightly grilled roll, add confit peppers and smoked scamorza, then place under the grill for a few minutes until the filling is warm and melted. The Calabrian tradition makes this speciality truly unique.7. Ciabatta with salami, roasted cherry tomatoes and ricottaRoast the cherry tomatoes with olive oil, garlic and thyme, leave to cool slightly and place on a ciabatta spread with fresh ricotta. Finish with a delicately flavoured salami, whose aromatic balance perfectly complements the sweetness of the tomatoes.8. Country bread with culatello, hazelnut butter and raisinsCulatello is one of the most refined expressions of Italian charcuterie, with Culatello di Zibello DOP as its most celebrated example. On sourdough country bread, pair it with hazelnut butter and a few raisins soaked in Marsala for an elegant sweet-savoury contrast.9. Piadina with prosciutto cotto, green tapenade and mozzarella di bufalaPerfect for outdoor dining, this piadina combines prosciutto cotto, green olive tapenade, mozzarella di bufala and fresh basil. Easy to prepare and to carry, it is the ideal companion for picnics and day trips.10. Focaccia with lardo, melon and fresh mintWafer-thin lardo melts gently on a still-warm focaccia. The combination with ripe melon and fresh mint creates a pleasant contrast between freshness and intensity. The Lardo di Colonnata IGP, aged in traditional marble vats, is the most iconic choice.About Assica Behind every slice of prosciutto, mortadella, salami, bresaola or speck lies a heritage of expertise, quality controls and traditions that rarely surfaces fully. Assica (Associazione Industriali delle Carni e dei Salumi), celebrating its eightieth anniversary this year, has represented Italy’s leading producers of pork and cured meats within Confindustria since 1946. It brings together more than 200 companies in the sector and works every day to promote quality, food safety and the tradition of Made in Italy. Trust Your Taste - Choose European QualityThe project promotes a supply chain model based on environmental, social and economic sustainability, fostering dialogue between producers, distributors, institutions and consumers. Its aim is to inform the public about the quality of Italian pork and cured meats, covering themes such as food safety, nutritional value, animal welfare and sustainable production.

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