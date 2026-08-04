Troxler promotes three to leadership roles with NCDA&CS

RALEIGH – Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler today announced the promotion of Hunter Barrier of Clinton and Salisbury to director of the Research Stations Division and named Tim Baumgartner of Clayton as director of the Division of Soil and Water Conservation. Jeff Barham of Asheville was promoted to general manager of the Western N.C. Ag Center and N.C. Mountain State Fair in Fletcher.

Barrier fills the role following the retirement of Research Station Director Teresa Lambert and Baumgartner replaces retiring Soil and Water Conservation Director David Williams. Barham replaces former Mountain State Fair General Manager Sean McKeon who became director of the Ag Finance Authority.

“I am always pleased to have well-qualified and dedicated staff members step into new leadership roles at the department,” Troxler said. “We are fortunate to have people who are committed to supporting farmers, the agricultural community and department programs and Hunter, Tim and Jeff exemplify that commitment.”

Hunter Barrier

Barrier graduated from NC State University with both a bachelor’s degree in soil science and a master’s degree in horticultural science.

He has worked with the Research Stations Division for more than 11 years, most recently serving as the superintendent of the Horticultural Research Station in Clinton since 2020. He began his career as temporary employee at the Piedmont Research Station and served as a research technician, research specialist, and agriculture research manager of the Horticulture Unit at that station.

He also served as coordinator of the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ New and Emerging Crops Program from 2018 to 2025.

Barrier is a native of Rowan County where he operates a small farming operation focused on row crops and fruit and vegetable crops. He is active in several agriculture groups, serving on the Board of Directors for the North Carolina Irrigation Society, serving on the Sampson County Extension Advisory Committee and as a board member for the NC State University Department of Horticultural Science Advisory Board, and participating in the Research Center Administrators Society.

Tim Baumgartner

Baumgartner has more than three decades of experience working with landowners developing and implementing natural resource restoration projects across North Carolina. He grew up on a family farm outside of Princeton that produced tobacco and various row crops including corn, cotton and soybeans.

He attended NC State University where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Agronomy. After college, Baumgartner held several positions in NCDA&CS and DEQ as well as private sector consulting, including as director of the Division of Mitigation Services, deputy director of operations for the Division of Mitigation Services, environmental senior scientist, environmental scientist and environmental supervisor. Most recently, he served as a Senate appointee to the N.C. Environmental Management Commission.

Jeff Barham

Barham is a Western North Carolina native and graduate of Appalachian State University and Christopher Newport University where he received degrees in accounting, business administration, finance and management. He began his career with the State of North Carolina in 2008, bringing more than 17 years of public service experience. In July 2023, he joined the WNC Agricultural Center as assistant manager.

He has a strong background in business and finance and a deep commitment to serving the agricultural community of Western North Carolina with his knowledge of the WNC Agricultural Center and the N.C. Mountain State Fair.

He and his wife, Laura, are the proud parents of five children and grandparents of six, with another grandchild on the way.

Barrier and Baumgartner start in their new roles Aug. 17. Barham has already assumed his duties.

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