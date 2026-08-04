Washington County Division of Emergency Services Leadership Participates in National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Staff Ride

HAGERSTOWN, MD (August 4, 2026) – Leadership from the Washington County Division of Emergency Services (DES) participated in the Structural Fire Staff Ride presented by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and hosted by the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS).

The educational program examined the line-of-duty death of Captain Joshua Laird, who lost his life on August 11, 2021, while operating at a large single-family dwelling fire involving corrugated stainless steel tubing (CSST). Through a detailed analysis of the incident, participants explored fire behavior, operational challenges, command decision-making, tactical considerations, and the critical lessons learned from the tragedy.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s Staff Ride Program is a nationally recognized training initiative that uses significant fire service incidents to promote leadership development, operational excellence, and firefighter safety. By studying real-world events, fire service leaders gain valuable insights that can be applied to strengthen emergency response and reduce future risks.

“Every line-of-duty death carries invaluable lessons that have the power to make the fire service safer,” said R. David Hays, Director of the Washington County Division of Emergency Services. “Participating in programs like the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Staff Ride allows our leadership team to learn from these tragedies, strengthen our operational readiness, and ensure those lessons are shared throughout our organization. Honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice means applying what we’ve learned so future firefighters can return home safely.”

The Washington County Division of Emergency Services extends its sincere appreciation to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation for their dedication to advancing firefighter safety through education. By sharing the lessons learned from Captain Laird’s sacrifice, they ensure his legacy continues to make a lasting impact on the fire service nationwide.

Washington County remains committed to fostering a culture of learning, collaboration, and excellence. Trainings such as the Structural Fire Staff Ride strengthen the knowledge and leadership of fire service professionals while honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Every lesson learned is another step toward ensuring that every firefighter returns home safely.