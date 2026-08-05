Side Equity Ventures LLC-FZ and BRM Capital Holding Announce Strategic Joint Venture to Accelerate Global Investments.

Side Equity Ventures LLC-FZ and BRM Capital Holding Announce Strategic Joint Venture to Accelerate Global Investment and Business Growth.

We are delighted to officially launch this collaboration with BRM Capital Holding and firmly believe it marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both organizations.” — Paolo Cozzolino

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Side Equity Ventures LLC-FZ and BRM Capital Holding Limited are proud to announce the signing of a landmark Strategic Joint Venture Agreement, establishing a long-term partnership designed to originate, structure, finance, and scale high-impact investment opportunities across global markets.The collaboration unites two organizations with complementary capabilities and a shared commitment to disciplined investing, sustainable growth, and long-term value creation. By combining Side Equity Ventures’ expertise in identifying entrepreneurial ventures, structuring investments, and connecting global capital with BRM Capital Holding’s financial participation model, corporate finance expertise, and patient capital philosophy, the partnership creates a powerful platform for institutional investors, family offices, governments, and businesses seeking transformational growth opportunities.A Partnership Designed for Long-Term Value:The Joint Venture establishes a collaborative framework through which both organizations will identify, evaluate, finance, and develop strategic investments across emerging and established markets.* Side Equity Ventures will originate investment opportunities, structure strategic transactions, provide capital advisory services, and leverage its extensive global network across Africa, the GCC, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and the Caribbean to unlock new markets and accelerate portfolio growth.* BRM Capital Holding will serve as the strategic financial partner by providing capital support, governance oversight, investment discipline, and long-term ownership capabilities through its diversified financial participation holding structure spanning the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and Europe.Together, the organizations will pursue investments across multiple sectors including financial services, technology, infrastructure, healthcare, energy, industrials, consumer markets, real assets, and high-growth enterprises, while maintaining a disciplined investment philosophy focused on sustainable value creation and responsible stewardship.Introducing Side Equity Ventures LLC-FZ:Headquartered in Dubai, Side Equity Ventures LLC-FZ is a global investment advisory and strategic capital firm dedicated to connecting institutional capital with transformational opportunities across emerging and developed markets.The company specializes in:* Asset Management Advisory* Private Equity Advisory* Hedge Fund Advisory* Capital Connect & Structuring AdvisoryThrough its international platform, Side Equity partners with governments, institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, entrepreneurs, and corporations to structure investments that generate sustainable economic development while delivering measurable long-term returns. Its growing global footprint extends throughout the GCC, Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and the Caribbean, enabling investors to access high-potential markets through disciplined investment strategies and trusted partnerships.Introducing BRM Capital Holding Limited:Headquartered in London, BRM Capital Holding Limited is a financial participation holding company built on the principles of disciplined capital allocation, active ownership, and long-term value creation.Rather than acting as a transactional investor, BRM serves as a strategic shareholder, supporting portfolio companies through governance, capital allocation, and operational oversight while allowing management teams to maintain operational independence.Its diversified investment platform spans corporate finance advisory, wealth technology, and regulated financial services across the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and Italy. BRM’s philosophy emphasizes patient capital, selective investments, responsible governance, and sustainable compounding growth, making it an ideal strategic financial partner for ambitious businesses seeking long-term expansion.Built on Shared Principles:The partnership is founded upon a common philosophy that successful investing extends beyond the provision of capital.Both organizations are committed to:* Disciplined capital allocation* Responsible governance* Long-term strategic partnerships* Entrepreneurial growth* Sustainable value creation* Transparency and integrity* Cross-border investment collaborationTogether, Side Equity Ventures and BRM Capital Holding intend to create an integrated investment platform capable of supporting businesses throughout every stage of their growth journey—from strategic advisory and capital formation to expansion, acquisitions, and international market development.Leadership Perspectives:Mrs. Anita Kaye-Essien, Managing Partner, GCC Operations, Side Equity Ventures LLC-FZ, stated:“Side Equity Ventures is enthusiastic about this Strategic Joint Venture Collaboration with BRM Capital Holding. This partnership represents an important milestone in our continued mission to connect global capital with transformative opportunities. We look forward to building a sustainable growth path across all our portfolio initiatives while jointly creating new business opportunities that will benefit our investors, partners, and the markets we serve. Together, we are creating a stronger platform capable of delivering exceptional value through innovation, disciplined execution, and strategic collaboration.”Mr. Francesco Caltagirone, BRM Capital Holding, commented:“BRM Capital Holding and our entire team are proud to establish this collaborative Joint Venture partnership with Side Equity Ventures. Their international reach, entrepreneurial ecosystem, and extensive access to emerging markets complement our philosophy of disciplined capital allocation and long-term ownership. Together, we gain access to expanded global financial markets, new investment opportunities, and a powerful platform that will enable both organizations to deliver sustainable growth for years to come.”Looking Ahead:As the global investment landscape continues to evolve, the Side Equity Ventures–BRM Capital Holding Joint Venture is uniquely positioned to bridge capital with opportunity through a collaborative model built on expertise, strategic partnerships, and long-term vision.Together, the two organizations will actively pursue investments that promote innovation, economic development, and sustainable enterprise growth while strengthening access to international financial markets and creating enduring value for stakeholders worldwide.About Side Equity Ventures:Side Equity Ventures LLC-FZ is a Dubai-based global investment advisory firm specializing in asset management advisory, private equity advisory, hedge fund advisory, and capital structuring solutions. The firm partners with governments, institutions, family offices, entrepreneurs, and private investors to unlock opportunities across emerging and developed markets through disciplined investment strategies and trusted partnerships.About BRM Capital Holding Limited:BRM Capital Holding Limited is a London-based financial participation holding company focused on long-term ownership, disciplined capital allocation, and sustainable value creation. Through its diversified portfolio of strategic participations across multiple jurisdictions, BRM provides governance, financial oversight, and patient capital that support the long-term success of the businesses in which it invests.

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