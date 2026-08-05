Donaldson Plastic Surgery Adds Paramedical Tattooing for Scar Camouflage

Andie Schroeder, LME, meeting with a paramedical tattoo patient in Columbus, Ohio Before & After: Scar camouflage tattooing after knee surgery Donaldson Plastic Surgery & Donaldson Health in Columbus, Ohio

The Columbus, Ohio, practice brings paramedical tattooing in-house, adding a personalized option for patients who want to camouflage scars after surgery.

Each scar requires its own approach. I consider skin tone, scar maturity & depth — especially after a tummy tuck. Then I map the area, select pigment tones to match at multiple depths & get to work.” — Andie Schroeder, LME

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donaldson Plastic Surgery now offers paramedical tattooing — commonly known as scar camouflage — as an in-house service. The addition gives patients another option for minimizing the appearance of scars following surgical procedures, as well as scars unrelated to surgery, including C-section scars, stretch marks and self-harm scars.

The service is led by Andie Schroeder, LME, a licensed cosmetic tattoo artist who joined Donaldson's aesthetics team in 2022. Schroeder uses medical-grade pigments, color-matched to a patient's skin tone at multiple depths, to help restore lost pigment and reduce the visual contrast of a scar. Results typically require an iterative approach, with most patients returning for multiple sessions to reach their desired outcome.

"Not every scar is ready to be covered," Schroeder said. "I spend time talking to my patients about their aesthetic and emotional goals before we begin, to make sure they're making this decision for themselves."

Schroeder said the emotional weight a scar can carry, particularly a self-harm scar, is part of what she considers before starting treatment.

"I've had patients tell me it feels like a new chapter, that they're able to move on from an old identity and start fresh," she said.

Adopting New Services & Top Talent to Meet the Rising Needs of Patients

Bringing the service in-house reflects a broader pattern at Donaldson: expanding the practice's capabilities based on direct patient demand rather than outsourcing to outside providers.

Dr. Jeffrey Donaldson, founder and board-certified plastic surgeon, said the decision was shaped by conversations with patients over time.

"Andie is meticulous with her technique and tasteful with her approach," Dr. Donaldson said. "The addition of paramedical tattooing to our practice has further strengthened our ability to serve our patients, leveraging some of the best talent in the industry."

Setting Realistic Expectations About Plastic Surgery & Potential Scars

Scar appearance is also a consideration Dr. Donaldson factors into his surgical planning, particularly for procedures like tummy tucks and breast augmentation.

"It's impossible to place a breast implant without creating some scar," he said. "Sometimes that gets called a 'scarless' augmentation if the incision goes through the armpit or the belly button, but the reality is there's no way to enter the skin without creating a scar. What we can do is choose incision placement carefully, so the resulting scars are small and tend to sit in places that are easier to hide naturally."

Stacie Isler, MS, PA-C, Donaldson's Patient Care Director, said paramedical tattooing complements the nonsurgical scar treatments the practice already offers, including microneedling, laser therapy and Morpheus8.

"Those modalities all help mitigate post-procedure scars," Isler said. "But tattooing tends to stand out when it comes to patient satisfaction, because the process is so personalized and Andie takes such great care of her patients."

Scar Camouflage Tattooing is a Profoundly Personal Decision

Donaldson emphasizes that paramedical tattooing is available to patients who want it, not a service tied to any expectation that scars, stretch marks or other skin changes need to be corrected. The practice also notes that patient adherence to pre- and post-procedure skincare guidance plays a meaningful role in minimizing scarring in the first place, which can affect how a patient's skin responds to paramedical tattooing later on.

About Donaldson Plastic Surgery

Donaldson Plastic Surgery is a Columbus, Ohio practice offering surgical, aesthetic and functional medicine services across two locations, in Dublin and Lewis Center. The practice is led by board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Jeffrey Donaldson and Dr. Michelle Sieffert, alongside board-certified functional medicine expert Dr. Weston and a full team of aesthetic and functional medicine practitioners.

Andie Schroeder, LME, Discusses Her Unique Approach Scar Camouflage Tattooing After A Plastic Surgery Procedure

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.