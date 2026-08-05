NRS and Krasdale Foods Draw More Than 250 Merchants and Employees to Annual Customer Appreciation Day at Citi Field

NRS Customer Appreciation Day

The yearly tradition thanked partner retailers with a tailgate celebration and a Mets game.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Retail Solutions (NRS), together with Krasdale Foods, welcomed more than 250 merchants and employees to its annual Customer Appreciation Day on Thursday, July 30th at Citi Field in Queens, NY. The yearly tradition brought NRS and Krasdale partner retailers, along with NRS/IDT employees, together for a tailgate celebration followed by the New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins game—a thank-you for their partnership and hard work.The evening kicked off with a tailgate outside the ballpark before attendees headed in for the game. Store owners, NRS staff, and Krasdale team members filled the lot—many meeting face-to-face for the first time after years of doing business together, and enjoying a rare night away from the counter.Independent merchants are the foundation of both businesses, and Appreciation Day is one way NRS and Krasdale return the favor—alongside the year-round support each provides, from NRS technology and NRS Cares initiatives to Krasdale's distribution, merchandising, and marketing backing."Seeing more than 250 of our partner retailers and employees together at the ballpark is what Appreciation Day is all about," said Elie Y. Katz, President & CEO of NRS. "These are the people behind the counter—and behind NRS—who work incredibly hard every single day. An evening of good food, good company, and Mets baseball is a small way of saying thank you for everything they do."About National Retail Solutions (NRS)National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), operates the leading point-of-sale (POS) system and NRS Pay payment processing services for thousands of independent retailers in the United States and Canada. NRS provides small and mid-sized business owners with robust, revenue-generating store management and checkout systems, including EBT/eWIC acceptance, e-commerce solutions, payroll services, business cash advances, and other merchant services. NRS serves diverse retail segments through specialized solutions, such as NRS Petro for gas stations and convenience stores, and offers reseller partnership opportunities. For more information on NRS, visit nrsplus.com About Krasdale FoodsKrasdale Foods is an 118-year-old, family-owned business and the premier grocery distributor in the New York Metro area. Krasdale supplies 3,000+ independent retailers across the Northeast and Florida, including trusted banners such as CTown, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart, and Stop 1. Together with its affiliate, Alpha 1 Marketing, Krasdale provides comprehensive distribution, merchandising, and marketing solutions to help multi-generational businesses thrive. For more information, visit krasdalefoods.com

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