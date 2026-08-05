After Surviving Septic Shock, Florida Reiki Practitioner Libby Turner-Hoffman Launches 'Energy Without Barriers'

Reiki Master transforms near-fatal health crisis into a mission to expand access to professional distance Reiki and biofield-based sound modalities nationwide

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After surviving septic shock, rebuilding her life, and challenging her own long-held skepticism about energy-based practices, Reiki Master Libby Turner-Hoffman is officially launching The Roving Reiki, LLC , a practice built on one simple idea: Healing shouldn't depend on your ability to travel.Operating under the motto "Energy Without Barriers," The Roving Reiki specializes in live and asynchronous distance Reiki, biofield-based sound modalities, and select in-person appearances at festivals and community events, making personalized energy services available to clients across the country."The Roving Reiki was conceived with the complete conviction that these modalities positively impact lives," Turner-Hoffman said. "It was also born from the realization that many of the people who could benefit most from these services are often the very people who cannot easily travel to a practitioner's office."Ironically, Turner-Hoffman never expected to enter the world of Reiki. A former resident of St. Johns County, Florida, Turner-Hoffman led an active, if unconventional life, working as an online educator, managing an alpaca farm and homeschooling her children. Upon selling the farm, she and her children traveled across the country before returning to settle in Flagler County, Florida, where her independence and mobility would soon be interrupted by chronic pain and auto-immune related health issues.Those challenges were compounded when Turner-Hoffman developed septic shock with multi-organ involvement. Although she survived, the illness dramatically altered her quality of life, resulting in a diagnosis of post-intensive care syndrome (PCIS) and a prolonged recovery.During that extended recovery, while learning to navigate life in an often uncooperative body, she had a chance encounter with sound vibrations that dramatically improved her functioning. The experience prompted her to re-evaluate her own preconceptions and to reconsider practices she had previously– and ardently–dismissed."I was more than skeptical," she said, “But, as I began researching the science of sound, the history of these practices across cultures, and ultimately my own lived experiences, not only with that first encounter, but subsequent practice, I could no longer dismiss these modalities.”She is careful to distinguish the role of conventional medicine from the complementary practices that followed. "My medical doctors saved my life," Turner-Hoffman said. "Reiki and sound modalities helped restore my quality of life. They helped me become someone who could once again care for myself, my children, and my community."Today, Turner-Hoffman is a Reiki Master in both the Usui Reiki Ryoho and Crystal Reiki traditions and has advanced training in Crystal Singing Bowls, Tibetan Singing Bowls, and Tuning Fork Sound Healing. She is also a member of the International Association of Reiki Professionals and is a participating vendor at Spirit Fest USA.Rather than focusing solely on in-person appointments, Turner-Hoffman intentionally designed the practice around distance services, allowing clients nationwide to receive individualized sessions regardless of geography or mobility limitations.Early client feedback reflects positive experiences with Turner-Hoffman’s Distance Reiki sessions. In a Google review, one client noted that receiving Distance Reiki was “deeply relaxing” and created space for “meaningful self-reflection, inner peace and renewed courage.”Meeting her clients’ needs through distance-based services, from the convenience of their own home and on their own schedule, has been exceptionally validating for Turner-Hoffman. "These past few years have taught me that limitations don't always have to become barriers," she said. "Sometimes they become the very thing that teaches us how to serve others better. My goal is simply to meet people where they are, as they are."The Roving Reiki, LLC is a Florida-based energy wellness practice providing live and asynchronous distance Reiki, biofield-based sound modalities, and educational outreach. Founded by Reiki Master Libby Turner-Hoffman, the practice provides services for individuals, pets, homes, and commercial spaces through personalized sessions designed to make energy services more accessible. All in-person sessions are conducted within the client’s biofield in accordance with applicable Florida regulations. Services are intended to support relaxation and overall well-being and are not a substitute for medical care. Guided by the philosophy "Energy Without Barriers," The Roving Reiki is committed to professionalism, education, informed consent, and expanding client access to complementary wellness services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.