Rachel Voss Unveils Earth • Air • Fire • Water Wellness Concept in Idaho Falls

Rachel Voss MSN, MBA, FNP-BC, WCC

The New Immersive Experience Offers Guided Recovery Through Natural Elements

IDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rachel Voss, MSN, MBA, FNP-BC, WCC, the healthcare professional behind Eslim LLC and IdaGLOW Health & Wellness , has introduced Earth • Air • Fire • Water , a new wellness concept designed to provide a guided recovery experience. This innovative offering integrates four natural elements into a sequential cycle aimed at promoting relaxation, nervous system regulation, and mental clarity.Voss has been serving the healthcare sector since 2009, bringing over 17 years of diverse experience across various specialties including acute care, family medicine, and aesthetic medicine. Her approach emphasizes personalized, holistic care, focusing on patient empowerment and continuous learning. Rachel holds certifications as a Family Nurse Practitioner and in advanced wound care, alongside her Master of Science in Nursing and Master of Business Administration degrees.The Earth • Air • Fire • Water concept guides guests through a series of stations, each designed to engage one of the natural elements. The experience begins with Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy, representing 'Earth,' which is intended to support grounding and relaxation. Following this, 'Air' involves oxygen bar therapy, focusing on mental clarity and controlled breathing. The 'Fire' component incorporates infrared sauna therapy, aiming to promote warmth, circulation, and further relaxation. The cycle concludes with 'Water,' utilizing cold plunge therapy to invigorate the body and complete the recovery process. This structured sequence encourages individuals to disconnect from daily stressors and reconnect with their personal well-being.Voss also oversees Eslim LLC, a telemedicine practice offering medical weight loss, hormone optimization, and functional medicine services to patients virtually across multiple states. Her local medical spa, IdaGLOW Health & Wellness in Idaho Falls, provides aesthetic and wellness treatments such as Botox, dermal fillers, microneedling, and IV therapy. Rachel is licensed to practice in Arizona, Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Wyoming, and Washington, expanding access to her patient-centered care. Her work in balancing entrepreneurship and motherhood will be featured in the upcoming documentary series "Mompreneurs" by Inside Success TV."My goal is to encourage individuals to invest in themselves and recognize that true wellness extends beyond traditional clinical boundaries," said Rachel Voss, Founder of Eslim LLC and IdaGLOW Health & Wellness. "With Earth • Air • Fire • Water, we are providing a unique space for intentional disconnection and recovery, complementing the personalized health journeys we support through our other ventures."For more information about the Earth • Air • Fire • Water concept or Rachel Voss’s other services, visit Earth • Air • Fire • Water or connect through Linktree.

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