State Library Announces More Than $1 Million in Competitive FY 2027 Grant Awards

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Austin, TX – The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) has announced $1,067,128 in funding for library grant programs in 2027. Agency commissioners awarded the grants at their Friday, July 31, and Friday, June 5, meetings in Austin.

TSLAC's Special Project Grant provides funds that expand library services to include all members of the library's community, enabling programs for populations with special needs or those having difficulty using the library.

TexTreasures Grants are designed to help libraries make their special collections more accessible for the people of Texas and beyond. Activities may include digitization, microfilming and cataloging.

The Texas Reads Grant funds public library programs to promote reading and literacy within local communities. Programs may include, but are not limited to book talks, English literacy classes, author visits, book clubs or discussion groups and summer reading club activities.

TSLAC awarded 14 Special Projects 75 Grants totaling $715,627:

Arlington Public Library System

Dallas Public Library

Fort Bend County Libraries (Richmond)

Hillsboro City Library

Houston Public Library

Leon Valley Public Library

Lewisville Public Library

Midlothian Public Library

Nicholson Memorial Library System (Garland)

North Richland Hills Public Library

Nueces County Public Library (Robstown)

Pottsboro Area Public Library

Rowlett Public Library

Texas Tech University

Six TexTreasures Grants totaling $223,160 were awarded to:

Allen Public Library

Cooke County Library (Gainesville)

Moore Memorial Public Library (Texas City)

Southwestern University

Texas State University

University of North Texas

The State Library awarded 14 Texas Reads Grants totaling $128,341 to:

Arlington Public Library System

Burleson Public Library

Castroville Public Library

Dublin Public Library

Ector County Library (Odessa)

Fort Bend County Libraries (Richmond)

Hewitt Public Library

Honey Grove Library & Learning Center

Houston Public Library

Longview Public Library

Nueces County Public Libraries (Robstown)

Pasadena Public Library

Southlake Public Library

The Library at Cedar Creek Lake (Seven Points)

These grants projects are made possible this year by a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) to TSLAC under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act. These grants help libraries serve all Texans through expanded access, educational programs and digitization of historic materials. Learn more about TSLAC grant programs and recipients at www.tsl.texas.gov/ldn/grants/recipients.

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The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information they need to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.