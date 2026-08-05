McCann's Roofing Earns Brava Roof Tile Certification, Expanding Premium Roofing Options for Oklahoma Homeowners

Before and after photos of a storm-damaged roof replacement in Oklahoma City Roof repair in Oklahoma City after hail damage, showing the importance of proper installation for long-term protection. Local Oklahoma City roofing contractor team focused on quality workmanship, clean job sites, and clear communication storm-damaged roof replacement New Roof Installation

Sales Manager Joe Moss leads McCann's Roofing & Construction to Brava Roof Tile Certification, bringing luxury roofing options to Oklahoma.

As a family-owned company, we believe homeowners deserve choices.” — Shay Brown

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McCann's Roofing & Construction, a leading Oklahoma roofing and exterior remodeling company, is proud to announce that it has officially earned Brava Roof Tile Certification, further strengthening its commitment to providing homeowners with premium roofing systems built for beauty, durability, and long-term performance.The certification recognizes McCann's Roofing & Construction as a trained installer of Brava's industry-leading synthetic roofing products, which authentically replicate the appearance of natural slate, cedar shake, and Spanish clay tile while offering enhanced durability and lower maintenance requirements.The initiative was led by Sales Manager Joe Moss, who spearheaded the certification process as part of the company's ongoing investment in continuing education and offering homeowners more high-quality roofing solutions."Our goal has always been to give homeowners honest guidance and the best options available—not just sell a roof," said Joe Moss, Sales Manager at McCann's Roofing & Construction. "Brava products offer an incredible combination of timeless beauty and modern performance. Becoming certified allows us to confidently install these roofing systems according to the manufacturer's standards while helping homeowners understand whether Brava is the right fit for their home."Brava Roof Tile products are engineered to withstand harsh weather conditions while delivering the elegant appearance of traditional roofing materials. For Oklahoma homeowners, where roofs regularly face hail, high winds, extreme heat, and rapidly changing weather, the added durability and impact resistance make synthetic roofing an increasingly attractive option.The certification also reflects McCann's Roofing & Construction's broader commitment to professional development and manufacturer-backed training. By investing in certifications with leading manufacturers, the company ensures its installation teams stay current with evolving products, installation techniques, and best practices throughout the roofing industry."As a family-owned company, we believe homeowners deserve choices," said Shay Brown, Owner of McCann's Roofing & Construction. "Every home is different, and every family has different priorities. Adding Brava Roof Tile to our portfolio allows us to serve homeowners looking for luxury curb appeal, exceptional durability, and a roof designed to last for decades. We're incredibly proud of Joe Moss for leading this effort and helping bring another premium roofing solution to Oklahoma."Brava Roof Tile offers multiple roofing profiles, including synthetic cedar shake, natural slate, and Spanish barrel tile, giving homeowners the opportunity to achieve distinctive architectural styles without many of the maintenance concerns associated with natural materials.McCann's Roofing & Construction serves homeowners throughout the Oklahoma City metro area, including Edmond, Norman, Moore, Yukon, Mustang, Choctaw, Midwest City, The Village, and surrounding communities. The company specializes in residential roof replacement, storm damage restoration, roof repairs, insurance claim assistance, gutters, siding, windows, skylights, and other exterior home improvements.The addition of Brava Roof Tile certification further supports the company's mission of delivering trusted craftsmanship, honest recommendations, and premium products backed by ongoing education and industry-leading manufacturers.About McCann's Roofing & ConstructionFounded in 1995 and family-owned since 2019, McCann's Roofing & Construction is an Oklahoma roofing and exterior remodeling company headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma. The company serves homeowners throughout central Oklahoma with residential roofing, storm restoration, siding, gutters, windows, skylights, and exterior renovations. McCann's Roofing & Construction is committed to providing exceptional customer service, transparent communication, and quality craftsmanship while continually investing in professional training and manufacturer certifications.

McCann's Roofing and Construction Offers Oklahoma's Best Roof Replacment

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