Libman Helps Students Prepare for Dorm and Apartment Living with Cleaning Tips for a Healthier School Year

The Libman Wonder Mop offers a practical cleaning solution for dorm rooms and first apartments, featuring microfiber GRIPSTRIPS® that grab dirt and grime and a built-in wringer for quick, hands-free cleanup.

Simple habits and a few versatile cleaning tools can help students keep small living spaces fresh, organized and ready for whatever the semester brings

ARCOLA, ILL., IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As students prepare to head back to campus, many will be moving into dorm rooms or their first apartments—often for the first time. While shopping lists typically include bedding, kitchenware and school supplies, cleaning products are frequently overlooked despite playing an important role in creating a comfortable, healthy living environment.To help students start the semester off right, The Libman Company is sharing practical cleaning tips designed to make maintaining a dorm room or apartment easier throughout the school year."Moving into a new space is the perfect time to establish good cleaning habits," said a Libman spokesperson. "A few quality cleaning tools and a simple routine can help students spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying college life."Five Back-to-School Cleaning TipsStart with a clean slate. Before unpacking boxes and decorating, wipe down desks, shelves, countertops and other high-touch surfaces. Libman's TripleGrip™ Microfiber Scrub Cloths are ideal for cleaning and scrubbing without scratching surfaces, while the three different colors make it easy to dedicate one cloth to the bathroom, another to the kitchen and another to general cleaning.Keep floors under control. Dorm rooms and apartments quickly collect dirt, dust and crumbs from shoes, backpacks and frequent visitors. Sweeping or vacuuming regularly, followed by a quick pass with the Libman WonderMop, helps keep hard floors clean throughout the semester. The mop's microfiber GRIPSTRIPS™ lift dirt while its built-in power wringer removes excess water for faster drying.Stay ahead of kitchen messes. Even the smallest apartment kitchen can become one of the busiest—and messiest—rooms. Washing dishes promptly and wiping down counters after preparing meals helps prevent grease, odors and bacteria from building up. The Libman Big Job Kitchen Brush easily tackles baked-on food and cookware, while Libman Microfiber Sponge Cloths combine the absorbency of a sponge with the cleaning power of microfiber for everyday spills and surface cleaning.Don't ignore the bathroom. Shared bathrooms stay cleaner when small messes are handled before they become big ones. Keeping a Libman Designer Bowl Brush & Caddy nearby makes routine toilet cleaning quick and convenient, while its ventilated caddy helps the brush dry faster between uses.Choose reusable products whenever possible. Students can save money throughout the school year by selecting durable, reusable cleaning tools instead of disposable products. Libman's All-Purpose Non-Scratch Easy Rinse Sponges are safe for everyday dishwashing and surface cleaning, while reusable microfiber cloths can replace countless paper towels over the course of a semester.Whether living in a residence hall or an off-campus apartment, establishing a simple cleaning routine early in the semester can help students create a healthier, more comfortable living space while making household chores easier to manage throughout the academic year.For more information about Libman's complete line of household cleaning tools, visit www.libman.com About The Libman CompanyThe Libman Company is a family-owned company that has been making quality cleaning tools since 1896. The company manufactures products ranging from brooms and mops to specialized tools for kitchen, bathroom, and industrial cleaning. Libman proudly manufactures most of its products in the United States, including the company’s well-known WonderMop.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.