KANSAS DEMOCRATIC PARTY ENDORSES THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTION NOMINEES

The Newly Elected Democratic Slate of Nominees has the Full Support of the KDP

TOPEKA KS – The Kansas Democratic Party is excited to unveil its new slate of nominees for the general election on November 3, 2026. The KDP wholeheartedly endorses the following Democratic nominees:

Governor: Cindy Holscher

Lt. Governor: KC Ohaebosim

Secretary of State: Jennifer Day

State Attorney General: Chris Mann

State Treasurer: Juan Luengo

State Commissioner of Insurance: Senator Dinah Sykes

United States Senate: Adam Hamilton

US House of Representatives:

1st Congressional District: Lauren Reinhold

2nd Congressional District: Dr. Don Coover

3rd Congressional District: Representative Sharice Davids *incumbent

4th Congressional District: Katy Tyndell

Kansas State Board of Education:

District 1: Jennifer Lloyd

District 3: Amy Diediker

District 5: Lorie Wood

District 7: Ann Zimmerman

District 9: Heather Guernsey

Additionally, the Kansas Democratic Party fully endorses all declared Democrats who won their primary elections on Tuesday August 4, 2026. For a full listing of those candidates, visit kansasdems.org.