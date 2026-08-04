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KANSAS DEMOCRATIC PARTY ENDORSES THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTION NOMINEES

KANSAS DEMOCRATIC PARTY ENDORSES THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTION NOMINEES

The Newly Elected Democratic Slate of Nominees has the Full Support of the KDP 

 

TOPEKA KS The Kansas Democratic Party is excited to unveil its new slate of nominees for the general election on November 3, 2026The KDP wholeheartedly endorses the following Democratic nominees:

 

Governor: Cindy Holscher

Lt. Governor: KC Ohaebosim

Secretary of State: Jennifer Day

State Attorney General: Chris Mann

State Treasurer: Juan Luengo

State Commissioner of Insurance: Senator Dinah Sykes

 

United States Senate: Adam Hamilton

 

US House of Representatives:

1st Congressional District: Lauren Reinhold

2nd Congressional District: Dr. Don Coover

3rd Congressional District: Representative Sharice Davids *incumbent

4th Congressional District: Katy Tyndell

 

Kansas State Board of Education:

District 1: Jennifer Lloyd

District 3: Amy Diediker

District 5: Lorie Wood

District 7: Ann Zimmerman

District 9: Heather Guernsey

 

Additionally, the Kansas Democratic Party fully endorses all declared Democrats who won their primary elections on Tuesday August 4, 2026. For a full listing of those candidates, visit kansasdems.org.

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KANSAS DEMOCRATIC PARTY ENDORSES THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTION NOMINEES

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