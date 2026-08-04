KANSAS DEMOCRATIC PARTY ENDORSES THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTION NOMINEES
KANSAS DEMOCRATIC PARTY ENDORSES THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTION NOMINEES
The Newly Elected Democratic Slate of Nominees has the Full Support of the KDP
TOPEKA KS – The Kansas Democratic Party is excited to unveil its new slate of nominees for the general election on November 3, 2026. The KDP wholeheartedly endorses the following Democratic nominees:
Governor: Cindy Holscher
Lt. Governor: KC Ohaebosim
Secretary of State: Jennifer Day
State Attorney General: Chris Mann
State Treasurer: Juan Luengo
State Commissioner of Insurance: Senator Dinah Sykes
United States Senate: Adam Hamilton
US House of Representatives:
1st Congressional District: Lauren Reinhold
2nd Congressional District: Dr. Don Coover
3rd Congressional District: Representative Sharice Davids *incumbent
4th Congressional District: Katy Tyndell
Kansas State Board of Education:
District 1: Jennifer Lloyd
District 3: Amy Diediker
District 5: Lorie Wood
District 7: Ann Zimmerman
District 9: Heather Guernsey
Additionally, the Kansas Democratic Party fully endorses all declared Democrats who won their primary elections on Tuesday August 4, 2026. For a full listing of those candidates, visit kansasdems.org.
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