EyeHealth Northwest Opens Expanded Eastside Surgery Center, First in Oregon With UNITY® Cataract System

Surgery Room at Eastside Surgery Center UNITY® Cataract System Eastside Surgery Center

Renovation adds three operating rooms and next-generation cataract technology to expand surgical capacity for Portland-area patients.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EyeHealth Northwest has completed a major expansion at its Eastside Surgery Center, adding three new operating rooms and making the facility the first in Oregon to offer the UNITY® Cataract System for cataract surgery.

The expansion represents a significant investment in the future of eye care for patients throughout the greater Portland and Southwest Washington area. With ophthalmic care in high demand across the region, the additional operating rooms increase the center's surgical capacity while the UNITY® system enhances surgical precision, efficiency, and the overall patient experience during cataract procedures.

"This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing the most advanced technology and highest level of surgical care directly to our community," said Matthew Kaufman, MD, an EyeHealth Northwest surgeon. "Adding these operating rooms and the UNITY® Cataract System allows our surgeons to serve more patients while improving the quality, safety, and personal attention that have defined our practice for more than 70 years."

The UNITY® Cataract System integrates key steps of the cataract surgery workflow into a single, streamlined platform, giving surgeons enhanced control and consistency throughout each procedure. Its adoption at Eastside Surgery Center positions EyeHealth Northwest among the earliest facilities in the state to bring this technology to patients.

Located at 12050 SE Stevens Road in Happy Valley, the Eastside Surgery Center has served the community since 2004. The renovated facility will now support a higher volume of surgeries, shorter wait times, and continued innovation in surgical eye care, all while keeping care close to home for patients across the eastside of the Portland metro area.

Founded in 1954, EyeHealth Northwest is a physician-owned ophthalmology practice with more than 600 employees across 18 locations in the Portland metro area and Southwest Washington. The practice offers a full range of surgical, comprehensive medical, and routine eye care services, including cataract surgery, LASIK, glaucoma, retina, cornea, and cosmetic eye procedures, guided by its mission of preserving a lifetime of vision through innovation, expertise, and compassionate care.

For more information about the Eastside Surgery Center or to schedule an appointment, visit ehnpc.com or call (503) 557-4775.

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