Flat Fee vs. Percentage: What Denver Landlords Actually Pay for Property Management in 2026 according to TurboTenant

TurboTenant is demonstrating with worked examples how its flat-fee model can save landlords significant sums of money versus conventional property management.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traditional Denver property managers typically charge 8-10% of monthly rent plus placement and maintenance markups. However, TurboTenant is now suggesting that they're paying too much. Given that Denver's monthly average rent is now $1,889 in 2026, landlords are becoming increasingly dissatisfied with percentage-based fees. TurboTenant is suggesting that property owners are looking at their operating costs and considering whether it's really worth paying a conventional Denver property management company to do all the administration for them.

Comparing the real cost of conventional property management to TurboTenant's flat-fee model reveals the true scale of the markup many landlords are paying, as shown by the following:

Feature - Traditional Percentage Model - TurboTenant Flat-Fee Model

Monthly Management Fee - ~8-10% of monthly rent - Fixed monthly rate (Starting under $17/mo)

Tenant Placement Fee - 50-100% of one month's rent - $0 until tenant is placed

Maintenance Markups - 10-20% added to repair bills - No maintenance markups

The differences between these two financial models can be illustrated by applying them to Denver's current market data.

Under a standard 10% management fee based on Denver's average monthly rent of $1,889, a landlord would pay $188.90 per month, totaling $2,266.80 annually. Including a one-time tenant placement fee equal to 50% of one month's rent ($944.50), the estimated annual base cost for a property owner reaches $3,211.30.

In contrast, the flat-fee model utilized by TurboTenant for its Pro plan costs $199 per year, with no additional tenant placement fees. This brings the annual base cost to $199.

Based on these figures, the transition from a percentage-based system to a flat-fee structure represents a difference of approximately $3,000 per year for a single rental unit. To date, TurboTenant has grown its operations to include the management of over 4,000 units, the coordination of 180,000 on-demand showings, and the placement of more than 10,000 tenants.

For more information about TurboTenant, use the contact details below:

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