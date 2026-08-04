Gina Marie Villarreal, retired pharmacy technician

Gina Marie Villarreal, a retired pharmacy technician, passed away July 23, 2026. She worked at Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla until she retired in February 2022.

“Gina spent her career as a dedicated Pharmacy Technician, bringing comfort, care and precision to countless lives. Her professional commitment was matched only by the kindness she extended to her colleagues and patients daily. The positive impact of her service and the warmth of her presence will be long remembered by all who had the privilege of working alongside her,” according to the institution. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Gina’s family, friends, and former state service colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. May her memory bring comfort to all who knew her.”

Family, friends and former coworkers are invited to gather to honor the life and legacy of Gina Villarreal during her upcoming memorial services.

Visitation and rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Zapata Funeral Home, 445 N. American St., Stockton. Committal service will follow at 2 p.m. at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Way, Stockton.

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