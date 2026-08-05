On-Group Launches Nu-Mii Weight Management Programme as an Alternative to Weight-Loss Injections

Nu-Mii was created by James Greenwell, a veteran Team GB athlete and nutritionist who has spent 26 years developing simpler, safer, and cleaner natural nutritional products that deliver lasting results

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On-Group , a leading UK nutrition and wellness company, today announced the launch of its Nu-Mii Weight Management Programme, a new soluble diet powder designed around the five pillars of weight loss. Its key ingredient is glucomannan, a water absorbing fibre derived from the konjac plant.The Nu-Mii Weight Management Programme launches exclusively on the Ideal World website at 9pm on Friday 7 August 2026.A sustainable alternative to weight-loss jabsThe weight-loss industry has surged in the UK in the last decade and is dominated by a new trend for GLP-1 injections. A 2026 YouGov survey for The Food Foundation found that almost 7% of the population have already used GLP-1 weight-loss drugs , while many more are considering them.While injections can be effective, they are also expensive and can, in some cases, produce unpleasant side-effects including nausea, fatigue and headaches. Research published in the British Medical Journal ( https://www.bmj.com/content/392/bmj-2025-085304 ) also found patients coming off a course of injections regained weight four times faster than those who used traditional dieting and exercising.On-Group founder James Greenwell believes Nu-Mii will provide people with a more straightforward and affordable weight loss programme that is easier to sustain.Over a 15-day period, users dissolve four grams of Nu-Mii powder into 250ml of water three times a day – 30 minutes before eating a meal.“The key to Nu-Mii is the support in changing in your eating habits and that starts with glucomannan,” James says. “Because it’s a natural fibre it works in harmony with your body to keep your calorie intake down. When you mix Nu-Mii with water, it turns into a great tasting lemon & lime-flavoured drink. Once consumed it forms a thick gel barrier in the stomach that lasts for four or five hours (like an internal gastric band). Unlike the jabs, it suppresses appetite without any negative side-effects. It can also potentially help reduce harmful fats in the body such as cholesterol.”James has spent more than two decades in the wellness industry. He is an elite athlete, representing Team GB in Biathle, Triathle and Modern Pentathlon, but he is also an expert nutritionist and entrepreneur who is committed to finding new ways to encourage healthy weight loss and wellbeing.He was one of the pioneers of the collagen boom in the 2000s and created his first product around glucomannan ‘Slim Fizz’ in 2015. It was a huge success, dubbed ‘the gastric band in a glass’ by the Daily Mail.The five pillars of weight lossBut Nu-Mii goes much further than Slim Fizz as it combines glucomannan with the other pillars of weight loss through a unique blend of chromium, choline, magnesium, zinc, niacin, green tea - together with vitamins C, B6 and B12. Not only does this help the suppression of appetite, but it also reduces tiredness and fatigue, improves cognitive function, balances blood sugar, reduces harmful fats and fires up your metabolism – as well as supporting a natural reduction in calories you ingest.Leading up to the launch, a ‘test group’ of 15 people with different body types and reasons for wanting to lose weight have been trialling the Nu-Mii programme.Every one of the subjects reported feeling fuller after taking the product, and none reported any of the common side effects associated with weight-loss injections. They also responded positively to the taste, simplicity and effectiveness of the programme with most achieving their target weight loss within the standard 15-day period.“One of the biggest issues when you are trying to lose weight is how to keep it off,” James says. “So, our goal was to create a programme that encourages you to balance supplements with a healthy diet and active lifestyle. As part of the programme, we help our clients get into new habits around controlling portion sizes and tuning into hunger signals. Just making a few simple changes can make it much more likely that the weight will come off and stay off.”The Nu-Mii Weight Management Programme launches exclusively on the Ideal World website at 9pm on Friday 7 August 2026.You can also view on the following TV channels:Freeview: Channel 51Sky: Channel 668Freesat: Channel 810About On-GroupOn-Group Ltd. was founded in 2003 by James Greenwell, a passionate entrepreneur with a vision to revolutionise the health and wellness industry through the power of collagen.What began as a personal journey - starting with a sports injury that introduced James to the incredible benefits of collagen - has evolved into a thriving, global company, dedicated to enhancing the lives of its customers.At the heart of On-Group is a commitment to science, innovation, and the well-being of our customers. We believe that true beauty and health are achieved from the inside out, and this philosophy drives everything we do.Our brands, which include proto-col, U-Perform, Vetrition, Nu-mii and others embodies this belief, offering a range of natural supplement products designed to nourish and repair the body, rejuvenate the skin, and support overall health.As pioneers in the natural supplement industry, we’ve spent over two decades refining our formulations, ensuring that every product we offer meets the highest standards of quality and efficacy.

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