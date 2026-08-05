Insurance Insider Names Mangrove Property Insurance to its Shortlist For Start-Up of the Year

Insurance and reinsurance executive Stephen Weinstein is founder and CEO of Mangrove Property Insurance.

I’m grateful that this nomination reflects on the accomplishments and shared vision of our internal team and external partners.” — Stephen Weinstein, Mangrove Founder & CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insurance Insider, a leading source of insurance industry news and market intelligence, has shortlisted Mangrove Property Insurance Company (Mangrove) for its 2026 Start-Up of the Year award.“Congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted for the 2026 awards. Being recognized by our judges is a significant achievement and reflects the outstanding work taking place across the industry,” Insurance Insider said upon announcing the shortlist.The Insurance Insider Start-Up of the Year award recognizes the most compelling debut or breakthrough by a start-up within the past three years, honoring entrants that bring fresh thinking, disruptive models, and innovative solutions.“We are honored to be shortlisted for Start-Up of the Year by Insurance Insider,” said Steve Weinstein, Founder and CEO, Mangrove Property Insurance. “Since our April 2025 launch, we’ve assembled the best team in the Florida homeowners’ market, established and grown relationships with independent agents in all 67 Florida counties, placed two record setting reinsurance programs, issued our first catastrophe bond, and built out our Grove Repair Solution with independent restoration experts across the state. I’m grateful that this nomination reflects on the accomplishments and shared vision of our internal team and external partners.”The Insurance Insider Honors 2026 will be presented during a gala on September 30, 2026, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City # # #ABOUT MANGROVE: St. Petersburg, Florida-based Mangrove Property Insurance was launched in January 2025 to offer admitted homeowners’ insurance in Florida. Through partnerships with local independent agents in all 67 Florida counties, Mangrove is committed to providing sustainable, long-term capacity tailored to Florida’s unique market. Mangrove is rated “A, Exceptional,” by Demotech, Inc. For more information about Mangrove, including agency appointment requests, visit Mangrove-FL.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.