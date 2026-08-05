Northbound I-81 Overnight Closure Scheduled for August 8-9 near Staunton

STAUNTON – Northbound Interstate 81 near Staunton is scheduled to close from 8 p.m. Saturday, August 8, through 8 a.m. Sunday, August 9. The closure will allow contractors widening this portion of the interstate to install overhead signage and set up for a traffic-pattern shift.

During the overnight closure:

Northbound I-81 drivers will detour at exit 220 and use the Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) bypass around Staunton. They will rejoin the interstate at exit 225 just north of the city.

Northbound I-81 drivers who need to reach I-64 eastbound will use exit 220, follow the Route 262 detour around Staunton, join I-81 southbound at exit 225 and then take exit 221 to go east on I-64.

Westbound I-64 drivers who need to access I-81 northbound will follow I-81 south to exit 220 and use the detour route.

The on-ramps from Route 262 and Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) onto northbound I-81 will be closed.

The northbound Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) exits to Route 11 (Greenville Avenue) and Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) also will be closed.

Digital message boards will alert motorists of the northbound closure and advise them to follow green-and-white “Emergency Route C” signs to navigate through the detour.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

When I-81 North reopens on Sunday, August 9, traffic will shift to the left between exits 221 and 225. The roadwork is part of the ongoing widening of I-81 in both directions between exit 221 and exit 225 in the Staunton area. Motorists should be alert for shoulder closures and construction equipment entering and exiting the work zone.

The project is scheduled for final completion in summer 2027, but all three northbound lanes are expected to open to traffic in late fall of 2026.

The Staunton-area widening is being constructed under a $101 million design-build contract, as part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program (CIP). Other major I-81 CIP projects in the VDOT Staunton District include:

Weyers Cave truck-climbing lanes (scheduled for completion in late 2027)

Strasburg-area widening (scheduled for completion in fall 2028)

Harrisonburg-area widening (scheduled for completion in spring 2032)

Winchester-area widening (construction starts in 2028)

The nearly $4 billion CIP includes 65 construction projects plus operational improvements along I-81 in Virginia to enhance safety, reduce congestion and unlock the region for further economic growth. Find out more at Improve81.org. The website includes interactive maps, videos and podcasts, and details about upcoming and current projects.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts. News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.