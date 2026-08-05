FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurboTenant delivers a high-performance screening solution that eliminates the administrative nightmare of Colorado’s new regulatory landscape while offering landlords a zero-cost, TransUnion-backed reporting framework.

As Colorado’s rental market faces unprecedented regulatory scrutiny, TurboTenant is establishing itself as a sort of protector for landlords operating in the area. The implementation of HB 23-1099 has changed the landscape considerably. Unfortunately for many property owners, traditional tenant screening has shifted from a routine task to a high-stakes legal minefield. However, TurboTenant’s TransUnion-powered platform provides landlords with an authoritative, risk-free alternative that automates compliance and removes the liability of manual data handling.

Data suggests that the average landlord is receiving an average of 28 leads per listing. As such, the administrative burden is no longer just a time sink but also a financial threat. TurboTenant solves this by integrating comprehensive tenant profiles, including credit, criminal, and eviction histories, into a streamlined dashboard. On entry-level plans, landlords pay nothing; the system ensures that applicants pay for the reports directly, keeping out-of-pocket costs at zero while maintaining full procedural integrity.

Navigating the $2,500 Penalty: Why Compliance is Non-Negotiable

State law in Colorado raises the stakes significantly. According to the rules, application fees cannot be used for profit and must only reflect the actual cost of processing. Unused funds must be returned within 20 days, or landlords can face fines and penalties. TurboTenant's automated payment system bypasses this risk entirely by removing this specific money handling from the landlord's responsibility.

The urgency is compounded by HB 23-1099. Starting January 2026, landlords are strictly prohibited from charging for reports if a renter provides a compliant portable tenant screening report generated within the previous 30 to 60 days. TurboTenant’s software is specifically engineered to recognize and integrate these compliant reports, shielding property owners from the steep $2,500 non-compliance fines, court costs, and attorney fees that follow even minor violations.

“Landlords can no longer afford to rely on manual workarounds or outdated screening models,” said a spokesperson for TurboTenant. “Because of this, our platform is more than a convenience. It's actually functioning now as a robust legal safeguard to keep property owners compliant given these new rule changes.”

What does tenant screening check?

TurboTenant’s digital ecosystem slashes screening time from days to minutes. Once an applicant authorizes the check and verifies their identity via the secure portal, landlords receive a professional TransUnion report instantly. This speed, combined with the zero-cost model for landlords, positions TurboTenant as the definitive solution for modern property management.

How long does it take?

Using TurboTenant's digital tools, tenant screenings take very little time. Applicants authorize their check and verify their identity. Then landlords receive TransUnion-powered results in their dashboards a few minutes later.

Who pays for it?

Under TurboTenant, applicants pay directly for the screening. Landlords pay $0 under standard plans.

For more information about TurboTenant, use the contact details below:

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