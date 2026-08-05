Mobile Crane Market Forecast: USD 28.68 Bn by 2031, Fueled by Infrastructure Spending | Mordor Intelligence

The Mobile Crane Market is projected to grow at a 5.81% CAGR through 2031, led by Asia-Pacific as infrastructure, energy, and mining investments rise.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the mobile crane market size is projected to grow from USD 21.63 billion in 2026 to USD 28.68 billion by 2031, registering a 5.81% CAGR. Growth is driven by increasing infrastructure investments, expanding construction activity across Asia, and ongoing fleet upgrades to meet stricter emission standards. While truck-mounted cranes remain widely used, demand for all-terrain models is rising due to their versatility across diverse project environments. Asia-Pacific leads the market, with the Middle East and Africa emerging as the fastest-growing regional markets.Mobile Crane Market Key Growth FactorsFleet Modernization Accelerates with Stage V and Tier 4-Final Emission StandardsTighter emission regulations in Europe and North America are prompting fleet operators to replace older mobile cranes with cleaner, compliant models. Rental companies are upgrading their equipment to meet regulatory requirements and support customer sustainability objectives. At the same time, manufacturers are introducing fuel-efficient, low-maintenance crane designs, reflecting the industry's transition toward more advanced and environmentally friendly equipment.Public and Private Funding Accelerates 5G and Renewable Energy ProjectsGrowing investments in digital infrastructure, renewable energy, and power grid modernization are increasing the need for mobile cranes across developed markets. The expansion of 5G networks, data centers, offshore wind projects, and modular construction is driving demand for high-capacity cranes capable of handling heavy lifts with greater efficiency and precision.Mobile Crane Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsJuly 2026: Liebherr delivered its new LTM 1120-4.2 mobile crane to Würzburger Kranverleih und Bergungsdienst GmbH in Germany. The 120-tonne, four-axle crane features a 66-meter telescopic boom, enhancing lifting efficiency and supporting infrastructure, industrial, and heavy-lift applications.April 2026: At CONEXPO 2026, Liebherr handed over an LTM 1250-5.1 mobile crane to Prillaman's Crane & Rigging, Inc., expanding the company's fleet for heavy lifting and infrastructure projects. The delivery reflects continued fleet modernization and investment in advanced mobile crane technologies.Mobile Crane Market Segmentation InsightsBy Product TypeTruck-Mounted CranesTrailer-Mounted CranesCrawler CranesAll-Terrain CranesRough Terrain CranesOthersBy ApplicationConstructionMining & ExcavationIndustrial ApplicationsMarine & OffshoreUtilityShipping & Port BuildingBy End UserRental CompaniesConstruction ContractorsGovernment & MunicipalitiesIndustrial OperatorsBy Lifting CapacityBelow 50 Tons50-150 Tons151-300 TonsAbove 300 TonsBy GeographyNorth AmericaSouth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East and Africa"Decision-makers need market intelligence that reflects observable industry developments rather than assumptions. Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research framework grounded in validated data, structured market analysis, and cross-verification, helping organizations evaluate opportunities in the mobile crane market with greater confidence." Says, Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.Mobile Crane Market Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific remains the leading regional market for mobile cranes, supported by strong infrastructure development, urban expansion, and rising construction activity across China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Continued investments in transportation and industrial projects, along with ongoing fleet modernization, are sustaining demand despite labor and supply chain challenges.North America is witnessing steady demand for mobile cranes, driven by investments in construction, data centers, energy, and transportation infrastructure. In Europe, renewed construction activity and long-term infrastructure development, including energy transition and grid modernization projects, are creating sustained opportunities for heavy-lift equipment across the region.The Mobile Crane Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/mobile-crane-market?utm_source=einpr French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/mobile-crane-market?utm_source=einpr German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/mobile-crane-market?utm_source=einpr Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/mobile-crane-market?utm_source=einpr Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/mobile-crane-market?utm_source=einpr Mobile Crane Market Competitive LandscapeLiebherr-International AGXCMG Construction Machinery Co., LtdZoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., LtdSANY Heavy Industry Co., LtdTadano LtdThe Manitowoc Company, Inc.Terex CorporationKobelco Construction Machinery Co., LtdCargotec CorporationKonecranes PlcHitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co., LtdPalfinger AGSarens NVZoomBoom Crane Inc.Manitex International Inc.Fassi Gru S.p.A.Sennebogen Maschinenfabrik GmbHElliott Equipment CompanyFrannaFurukawa UNIC CorporationDiscover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Mobile Crane Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/mobile-crane-market?utm_source=einpr Explore More Industry Research by Mordor Intelligence Used Truck Market Size : The Used Truck Market is projected to grow from USD 55.38 billion in 2026 to USD 70.74 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period. The market’s growth is driven by increasing demand for cost-effective commercial vehicles, expanding logistics and transportation activities, rising replacement demand from small and medium-sized fleet operators, and the growing availability of certified pre-owned trucks through organized sales channels.Car Audio Market Share: The Car Audio Market is projected to grow from USD 13.46 billion in 2026 to USD 21.61 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.93% during the forecast period. The market’s growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for enhanced in-vehicle entertainment, the integration of advanced infotainment systems, rising vehicle production, and growing adoption of connected and premium audio technologies across passenger and commercial vehicles.Get More information: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/car-audio-market?utm_source=einpr Driving Simulator Market Analysis : The Driving Simulator Market is projected to grow from USD 0.88 billion in 2026 to USD 1.24 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period. The market’s growth is driven by increasing demand for advanced driver training solutions, rising adoption of simulation technologies in automotive research and development, growing emphasis on road safety, and the expanding use of driving simulators for autonomous vehicle testing and validation.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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