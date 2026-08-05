Mobile Crane Market Forecast: USD 28.68 Bn by 2031, Fueled by Infrastructure Spending | Mordor Intelligence
The Mobile Crane Market is projected to grow at a 5.81% CAGR through 2031, led by Asia-Pacific as infrastructure, energy, and mining investments rise.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the mobile crane market size is projected to grow from USD 21.63 billion in 2026 to USD 28.68 billion by 2031, registering a 5.81% CAGR. Growth is driven by increasing infrastructure investments, expanding construction activity across Asia, and ongoing fleet upgrades to meet stricter emission standards. While truck-mounted cranes remain widely used, demand for all-terrain models is rising due to their versatility across diverse project environments. Asia-Pacific leads the market, with the Middle East and Africa emerging as the fastest-growing regional markets.
Mobile Crane Market Key Growth Factors
Fleet Modernization Accelerates with Stage V and Tier 4-Final Emission Standards
Tighter emission regulations in Europe and North America are prompting fleet operators to replace older mobile cranes with cleaner, compliant models. Rental companies are upgrading their equipment to meet regulatory requirements and support customer sustainability objectives. At the same time, manufacturers are introducing fuel-efficient, low-maintenance crane designs, reflecting the industry's transition toward more advanced and environmentally friendly equipment.
Public and Private Funding Accelerates 5G and Renewable Energy Projects
Growing investments in digital infrastructure, renewable energy, and power grid modernization are increasing the need for mobile cranes across developed markets. The expansion of 5G networks, data centers, offshore wind projects, and modular construction is driving demand for high-capacity cranes capable of handling heavy lifts with greater efficiency and precision.
Mobile Crane Market Recent Industry Developments
July 2026: Liebherr delivered its new LTM 1120-4.2 mobile crane to Würzburger Kranverleih und Bergungsdienst GmbH in Germany. The 120-tonne, four-axle crane features a 66-meter telescopic boom, enhancing lifting efficiency and supporting infrastructure, industrial, and heavy-lift applications.
April 2026: At CONEXPO 2026, Liebherr handed over an LTM 1250-5.1 mobile crane to Prillaman's Crane & Rigging, Inc., expanding the company's fleet for heavy lifting and infrastructure projects. The delivery reflects continued fleet modernization and investment in advanced mobile crane technologies.
Mobile Crane Market Segmentation Insights
By Product Type
Truck-Mounted Cranes
Trailer-Mounted Cranes
Crawler Cranes
All-Terrain Cranes
Rough Terrain Cranes
Others
By Application
Construction
Mining & Excavation
Industrial Applications
Marine & Offshore
Utility
Shipping & Port Building
By End User
Rental Companies
Construction Contractors
Government & Municipalities
Industrial Operators
By Lifting Capacity
Below 50 Tons
50-150 Tons
151-300 Tons
Above 300 Tons
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
"Decision-makers need market intelligence that reflects observable industry developments rather than assumptions. Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research framework grounded in validated data, structured market analysis, and cross-verification, helping organizations evaluate opportunities in the mobile crane market with greater confidence." Says, Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.
Mobile Crane Market Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific remains the leading regional market for mobile cranes, supported by strong infrastructure development, urban expansion, and rising construction activity across China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Continued investments in transportation and industrial projects, along with ongoing fleet modernization, are sustaining demand despite labor and supply chain challenges.
North America is witnessing steady demand for mobile cranes, driven by investments in construction, data centers, energy, and transportation infrastructure. In Europe, renewed construction activity and long-term infrastructure development, including energy transition and grid modernization projects, are creating sustained opportunities for heavy-lift equipment across the region.
The Mobile Crane Market report is also available in the following languages:
Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/mobile-crane-market?utm_source=einpr
French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/mobile-crane-market?utm_source=einpr
German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/mobile-crane-market?utm_source=einpr
Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/mobile-crane-market?utm_source=einpr
Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/mobile-crane-market?utm_source=einpr
Mobile Crane Market Competitive Landscape
Liebherr-International AG
XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd
SANY Heavy Industry Co., Ltd
Tadano Ltd
The Manitowoc Company, Inc.
Terex Corporation
Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd
Cargotec Corporation
Konecranes Plc
Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co., Ltd
Palfinger AG
Sarens NV
ZoomBoom Crane Inc.
Manitex International Inc.
Fassi Gru S.p.A.
Sennebogen Maschinenfabrik GmbH
Elliott Equipment Company
Franna
Furukawa UNIC Corporation
Discover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Mobile Crane Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/mobile-crane-market?utm_source=einpr
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