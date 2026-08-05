Simeio Announces Strategic Partnership with Clutch to Deliver Non-Human Identity (NHI) and Agentic AI Security Solutions

Combining Clutch’s purpose-built discovery and governance platform with Simeio’s global identity security services

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simeio, a global leader in Identity Security Services, today announced a strategic partnership with Clutch , a leading platform for non-human identity (NHI) and AI agent security. The partnership brings together Clutch's purpose-built discovery and governance solutions with Simeio's identity security services to help enterprises secure the accelerating presence of machine identities, service accounts, secrets and AI agents across their environments.With the emergence and growth of non-human identities inside modern enterprises, most organizations lack basic inventories of these identities. The traditional identity security infrastructure was not designed to address and govern their behavior, hardcode credentials, or monitor the runtime activity of their orchestration frameworks, resulting in increased risks. Many enterprises have responded by implementing NHI features onto human-IAM products, leaving significant capability gaps compared to platforms dedicatedly built for the problem. Clutch's solutions were built from the ground up for non-human identity, with risk models and governance workflows tuned to machine behavior rather than adapted from human-centric IAM.“The accelerated growth of non-human identities and agentic AI has made governance frameworks and policies for AI-related risk an urgent priority for CISOs across the enterprise. As we continue to tackle these challenges for our customers, Clutch stands out as a strategic partner with the expertise to understand the true nature of machine identities and the technology to make governance operational and repeatable at enterprise scale," said Nick Rowe, CEO, Simeio. "This is a massive opportunity for our customers as they improve their overall identity security posture, through our strengthened Identity SOC-based managed services built for the AI era.”This is a massive opportunity for our customers as they improve their overall identity security posture, through our strengthened Identity SOC-based managed services built for the AI era.”This partnership combines each other’s complementary strengths, with Simeio’s people, process and program management expertise, and Clutch’s discovery engine and governance automation. Enterprises now have access to a purpose-built NHI and AI agent security platform, backed by an experienced systems integrator to implement it at scale and drive risk reduction and measurable ROI. The relationship provides Clutch an established go-to-market and delivery partner with deep IAM program experience; a pipeline of enterprise customers already engaged in identity modernization. It also delivers managed-service delivery model that drives technology adoption and turns customer feedback into improved capability."Every AI agent an enterprise deploys consumes non-human identities and the secrets behind them, faster than any team can track. Enterprises cannot see, own, or govern what they cannot discover," said Ofir Har-Chen, co-founder and CEO of Clutch Security. "Our platform surfaces every identity and agent, along with the controls to govern them. Simeio brings the people, process, and program management to implement and operate them."The partnership will initially focus on four areas of the Clutch platform, delivered through Simeio's managed services:- NHI Discovery and Inventory — agentless, continuous discovery across cloud, SaaS, CI/CD, and on-premises environments, forming the foundation of every joint engagement.- Secrets and Credential Risk Management — detection of hardcoded secrets, long-lived tokens, and shared credentials, consistently the highest-severity finding in Simeio NHI assessments.- Agentic AI Identity Governance — runtime credential tracking across Copilot Studio, LangChain, Power Automate, and UiPath, the joint solution area with the most immediate customer urgency.- Automated Credential Rotation and Lifecycle Management — zero-downtime credential rotation integrated with existing secrets managers, delivered as an ongoing Simeio managed service.Clutch was chosen by Simeio as the partner for their NHI & AI Security solution owing to its customized machine identity security solutions. The platform provides risk ratings according to the characteristics of non-human entities, as well as deep discovery of credentials and automated owner intelligence. With its offering of advanced NHI Threat Detection and Response (NHI-TDR), security teams can monitor credentials in real time within some of the most popular AI frameworks.

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