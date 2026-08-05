JSOC IT Opens Houston Office, Expands 24/7 Security Operations Center Coverage

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New Houston office strengthens JSOC IT's security assurance platform and 24/7 SOC monitoring for businesses across Texas and the Gulf Coast.

Cyber threats don't keep business hours, and neither do we. Our new Houston office puts us closer to clients while our 24/7 SOC keeps them protected around the clock.” — Tawfiq Momin

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JSOC IT today announced the official opening of its new office in Houston, Texas, expanding the company's footprint and strengthening delivery of its security assurance platform and 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) services to businesses across the region.The Houston office marks a significant milestone in JSOC IT's growth and reflects rising demand for continuous, around-the-clock cybersecurity monitoring. Through its 24/7 SOC , JSOC IT provides real-time threat detection, incident response, and continuous monitoring — ensuring client environments are protected every hour of every day, not just during business hours.At the core of JSOC IT's offering is its security assurance platform, which gives organizations [ongoing visibility into their security posture, compliance readiness, vulnerability management, and risk reporting — adjust to what your platform actually does]. Combined with 24/7 SOC coverage, the platform delivers enterprise-grade protection to [small and mid-sized businesses / your target market] without enterprise-level complexity or cost."Cyber threats don't keep business hours, and neither do we," said Tawfiq Momin. "Our new Houston office puts our team closer to our clients while our 24/7 SOC and security assurance platform keep them protected around the clock. This expansion is about being there for Texas businesses — in person and in real time."Houston's position as a major hub for energy, healthcare, and logistics makes it a natural fit for JSOC IT's expansion, as these industries face some of the most persistent and sophisticated cyber threats in the country.The Houston office is located at [address] and is now fully operational. To learn more about JSOC IT's security assurance platform and 24/7 SOC services, visit [ https://www.jsocit.com/ or contact 202-839-4440.About JSOC ITJSOC IT delivers managed IT and cybersecurity services built around its security assurance platform and 24/7 Security Operations Center. The company helps detect threats, respond to incidents, and maintain a strong security posture around the clock. For more information, visit https://www.jsocit.com/

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