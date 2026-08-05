Homicide Detectives Investigating Tuesday Evening Fatal Shooting at West Nashville U-Haul Business

A Tuesday evening verbal argument between two employees at the U-Haul business on Annex Avenue led to one of them pulling a pistol and shooting the other multiple times.

West Precinct officers who responded to the 5:07 p.m. 911 call rendered emergency aid to the 56-year-old victim who died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Efforts continue to notify his next of kin.

The gunman fled the business immediately after the shooting and has not been located. The investigation continues as to him.

