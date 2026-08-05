Entrex (OTC:NTRX) Releases August 2026 Interested Party Update: 1,800 Mobile Data Center Units Under Letter of Intent

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Entrex (OTC:NTRX) (OTCBB:NTRX)

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC:NTRX) today announced the release of its August 2026 Interested Party Update [ https://entrex.link/2026_08_Interested_Party_Update ] an execution update on the Company’s strategy to acquire revenue-producing and EBITDA-positive natural gas-powered data processing assets across North America.Entrex does not develop data centers, it acquires them. Conventional development requires three to five years of permitting, utility interconnection, and construction before producing any revenue. Entrex instead acquires operating facilities at stranded and underutilized natural gas wells, where the power, the computing, and the cash flow already exist at power costs materially below prevailing grid rates.The update reports letters of intent representing 1,800 mobile data center units across the United States and Canada. The Company’s focus remains on operating assets already generating revenue and cash flow rather than speculative development, with each opportunity evaluated against the same underwriting standard of acquiring recurring EBITDA at four times EBITDA.“Our position has not changed, we buy cash flow,” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex. “Developers spend years creating cash flow. We acquire it. For every dollar of acquisition capital deployed, we target twenty-five cents of recurring annual EBITDA. That is not a guarantee, it is our underwriting discipline.”The update also details the Company’s capital markets progress. Entrex has qualified a $20,000,000 Regulation A Tier 1 offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is preparing a Tier 2 offering that would expand its capital-raising capacity to a maximum of $75,000,000, supported by a PCAOB audit now in progress. The Company continues to advance its investment banking relationships in support of an institutional debt strategy and a potential national exchange uplisting.“The acquisition pipeline is in place and the capital markets infrastructure is advancing, so the focus now is execution, deploying capital to acquire recurring cash flow,” said Matthew J. Henderson, Head of Finance and Strategy at Entrex.About Entrex:Entrex (OTC: NTRX) acquires and operates proven, revenue-generating, EBITDA-producing natural gas-powered data processing trailers. The Company’s mission is to build, through acquisition, the largest network of natural gas-powered data centers across North America.Media Contact:Stephen H. Watkins, Chief Executive OfficerSWatkins@entrex.net | (954) 856-6659Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s acquisition pipeline, letters of intent, underwriting targets, audit timeline, offering plans, and potential exchange uplisting. Letters of intent are non-binding and may not result in completed acquisitions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by law.

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