Harnett County Division on Aging Offers Free Fans to Eligible Residents

Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Lillington, N.C.

In June the Harnett County Division on Aging began providing free fans to eligible Harnett County residents to help reduce the risks associated with the extreme summer temperatures.

Free fans are still available while supplies last to residents 60 and older, as well as individuals of any age with qualifying breathing or respiratory condition. Individuals must reside in Harnett County and have no working air conditioning in the home. This yearly program is designed to assist those who may be especially vulnerable during the summer months.

Residents interested in more information, please reach out to Debra Weis at the Harnett County Division on Aging at dyweis@harnett.org, or at (910) 814-6074.

Harnett County encourages residents to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged outdoor exposure and check on neighbors and loved ones who may be at increased risk during the extreme heat.

Individuals seeking relief from the heat are welcome to use the Harnett County Resource Center and Library as a cooling center during regular business hours.