FINRA Processes Form 211 for Priced Quotations of Global Innovative Platforms Inc

VetBreath Analytics is a division of Global Innovative Platforms Inc

The Company views the processing of the Form 211 as a step in the OTC quotation process as it continues to advance the VetBreath Analytics platform.

Global Innovative Platforms Inc (OTCMKTS:GIPL)

This is an important milestone for GIPL and for the team building VetBreath Analytics.” — Andrew Brown

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Innovative Platforms, Inc. (OTCID: GIPL) ("GIPL" or the "Company"), whose primary operating division, VetBreath Analytics, is developing a non-invasive, breath-based veterinary diagnostic platform, today announced that on July 28, 2026, FINRA processed a Form 211 relating to the initiation of priced quotations of GIPL common stock.

The Form 211 was submitted by a market maker; the Company did not submit, and under FINRA rules is not permitted to submit, a Form 211 on its own behalf. FINRA's processing means that the submitting broker-dealer demonstrated to FINRA compliance with FINRA Rule 6432 and met the requirements under that rule to initiate a priced quotation for GIPL within four days of July 28, 2026. FINRA's processing of a Form 211 in no way constitutes FINRA's approval of the security, the issuer, or the issuer's business and relates solely to the submitting broker-dealer's obligation to comply with FINRA Rule 6432 and Rule 15c2-11 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 when quoting a security.

FINRA has not passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the documents contained in the Form 211 submission. Processing does not ensure that trading will occur or that an active or liquid market for GIPL common stock will develop or be sustained. The commencement and continuation of any priced quotations are within the control of the market maker, not the Company, and there can be no assurance as to when, or whether, priced quotations of the Company's common stock will commence or, if commenced, will be sustained.

The Company views the processing of the Form 211 as a step in the OTC quotation process as it continues to advance the VetBreath Analytics platform.

"This is an important milestone for GIPL and for the team building VetBreath Analytics," said Andrew Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Global Innovative Platforms, Inc. "We remain focused on advancing our breath-based diagnostic platform, executing our development plans, and building long-term value for our shareholders."

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company, and there shall not be any sale of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Global Innovative Platforms, Inc.

Global Innovative Platforms, Inc. (OTC: GIPL) is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Sanford, Florida. Its primary operating division, VetBreath Analytics, is developing a non-invasive, breath-based veterinary diagnostic platform intended to analyze volatile organic compound breath signatures associated with disease in companion and livestock animals. The Company's initial focus is on heartworm as part of a multi-parasite screening panel, subject to successful validation, with a development pipeline that includes additional veterinary applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the commencement, timing, and continuation of priced quotations of the Company’s common stock, the potential development of a trading market for the Company’s common stock, the Company’s strategic initiatives, development and commercialization of its VetBreath Analytics platform for non-invasive breath-based diagnostics in animal health (with an initial focus on parasite detection such as heartworm in dogs), potential revenue growth, and use of proceeds from any financing activities. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends “may,” “will,” or “could” occur.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: the early-stage nature of the Company’s technology and limited operating history; dependence on successful further development, testing, and potential regulatory clearance or commercialization of the VetBreath Analytics platform; ability to generate meaningful revenue and achieve profitability; need for additional financing to fund operations and development; the risk that priced quotations of the Company’s common stock may not commence or, if commenced, may not be sustained, and that no active or liquid trading market may develop; competition in the animal health diagnostics market; technological, intellectual property, or execution risks; general economic and market conditions; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. Global Innovative Platforms, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor and Media Contact

Global Innovative Platforms, Inc. | Roger Hayes | roger@giplinc.com |

570 Lexington Green Lane, Sanford, Florida 32771

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