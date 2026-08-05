Massachusetts Mountaineer Rebecca Long Summits Pakistan’s “Killer Mountain”

Rebecca Long climbing Nanga Parbat during her 2026 expedition in Pakistan. Photo courtesy of Rebecca Long.

The Andover native and Boston-area resident reached the 26,660-foot summit of the world’s ninth-highest mountain on June 30, becoming the 10th American to do so

Standing on top of Nanga Parbat was surreal. I’m proud of the summit, and equally proud that I trusted my judgment and turned back on Gasherbrum I when conditions became too dangerous.” — Rebecca Long, American Mountaineer

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEOn June 30, 2026 Rebecca Long , 32, reached the 26,660-foot summit of Nanga Parbat, the ninth tallest mountain in the world, cementing her position as one of the most accomplished female mountaineers in the United States. She was only the tenth American overall and fifth American woman to reach this summit, which is considered one of the most difficult to achieve in the world due to its technical difficulty, extreme conditions and high fatality rate. Rebecca is also the youngest American woman to summit K2, the so-called “Savage Mountain” and at age 29 was one of the youngest American women to summit Everest. Including Nanga Parbat, K2, Everest, and Lhotse, Rebecca has summitted four of the world’s fourteen 8,000-meter peaks, considered the ultimate benchmark in high altitude mountaineering. In July 2026, after her Nanga Parbat ascent, Long joined an expedition to climb Gasherbrum I, the 11th tallest mountain in the world, but Long made the difficult decision to turn back due to dangerous avalanche conditions. To date, only two American women have successfully summitted all fourteen of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks. When she’s not training or climbing, Rebecca, currently based in the Boston area, is an accomplished classical violist. She is also a frequent public speaker, focusing on topics such as overcoming adversity, resilience, and decision making under pressure. Learn more at rebeccalongsummits.com.Media contact: Rebecca Long | rebeccalongsummits@gmail.com

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