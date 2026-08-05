Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM Manages Arthritis Without Medication at Falls Church Clinic

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CBP-certified chiropractors combine joint mobilization, laser therapy, and therapeutic exercise for arthritis patients in Falls Church.

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arthritis affects approximately one in five American adults, more than 53 million people, making it the leading cause of activity limitation and disability in the United States, according to combined 2019–2021 data from the National Health Interview Survey published by the CDC. For residents of Falls Church and the surrounding Fairfax County communities, Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM offers a structured conservative management program that addresses osteoarthritis, degenerative joint disease, and inflammatory arthritis without pharmaceutical intervention.The practice's arthritis protocols center on four integrated modalities. Joint mobilization restores available range of motion in affected joints while respecting the structural limitations imposed by cartilage loss. Therapeutic exercise strengthens the periarticular musculature that supports and protects arthritic joints under load. MLS laser therapy, an FDA-cleared dual-wavelength system that pairs continuous and pulsed emissions, reduces localized inflammation and accelerates tissue repair. And individualized nutritional guidance targets systemic inflammatory mediators that amplify joint discomfort beyond what structural damage alone would produce.Osteoarthritis, the most common form, develops as articular cartilage erodes and subchondral bone changes alter joint congruency. The 88 percent of arthritis patients who are 45 or older represent a population for whom long-term anti-inflammatory medication carries cumulative gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and renal risks. Conservative chiropractic management offers clinically meaningful pain reduction and functional improvement without those medication-related complications."Arthritis patients often arrive after years of managing symptoms with over-the-counter anti-inflammatories that no longer provide adequate relief," said Dr. Sarah Cassou, Doctor of Chiropractic at Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM in Falls Church, VA . "Our approach works differently. We mobilize the restricted joint, strengthen the muscles around it, and reduce inflammation with laser therapy so the joint functions better mechanically, not just chemically."Dr. Cassou holds dual credentials in Chiropractic BioPhysics (CBP) and functional medicine, a combination that positions her to address both the biomechanical dysfunction and the dietary and lifestyle factors that influence arthritic progression. CBP, now supported by over 350 peer-reviewed publications, measures spinal and joint alignment against established normative values rather than subjective impressions, providing objective baseline and progress data that guide treatment adjustments over time.The Falls Church clinic also coordinates with patients' existing rheumatologists and primary care physicians. For rheumatoid arthritis patients on disease-modifying medication, the practice calibrates manual therapy intensity and technique selection to complement the pharmacological regimen without interfering with it, an integrated care model that addresses the mechanical consequences of inflammatory joint damage alongside the medical management of the underlying autoimmune process.Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM's Falls Church office at 7121 Leesburg Pike, Suite 207, serves patients from Fairfax, Vienna, McLean, Merrifield, and the broader 495 corridor. The office accepts new arthritis patients by appointment and works with most major insurance carriers including Aetna, Anthem BCBS, UnitedHealthcare, and Cigna.Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM has operated four Northern Virginia clinics, in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge, since 2008. The practice integrates CBP-certified chiropractors, a family nurse practitioner, and a supervising MD under one roof, delivering eleven treatment modalities across all locations. Learn more at https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-falls-church-va ###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 7121 Leesburg Pike STE 207, Falls Church, VA 22043Phone: (703) 538-3830Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-falls-church-va

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