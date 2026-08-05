J&S AutoHaus Publishes Guide to Safe and Smart Used Car Purchasing

J&S AutoHaus has published a new guide to safe and smart used car purchasing, helping New Jersey buyers verify vehicle history and avoid common pitfalls.

EWING, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J&S AutoHaus Group, a family-owned New Jersey dealership group specializing in pre-owned luxury & exotic cars, has published a new guide to safe and smart used car purchasing. The resource is designed to walk consumers through the research, inspection, and financing steps that reduce risk when buying a used vehicle, at a time when more drivers than ever are turning to the pre-owned market.

A Guide Built for a Growing and More Complicated Market

The used car market has become the primary point of entry into vehicle ownership for millions of American drivers. Used vehicles substantially outsold new ones in recent years, according to industry data comparing new and used vehicle sales, with tens of millions of pre-owned transactions completed annually. The average age of vehicles on U.S. roads has also climbed past 12 years, meaning more buyers are evaluating older vehicles with longer, more complex ownership histories.

Financing conditions have tightened as well. Used vehicle loan rates climbed above 16 percent in late 2025, according to independent research on the used vehicle market, pushing many buyers toward extended loan terms and certified pre-owned programs to manage monthly payments. J&S AutoHaus developed its guide in response to these shifting conditions, aiming to give buyers a clear framework for evaluating a vehicle before signing a purchase agreement.

What the Guide Covers

Verifying a Vehicle's History and Condition

The guide walks readers through how to check a vehicle identification number, pull a vehicle history report, and arrange an independent inspection before finalizing a purchase. It also points buyers toward federal guidance on evaluating a vehicle's history report, including the distinction between a vehicle history report and a mechanical inspection, which the Federal Trade Commission notes are not substitutes for one another.

Understanding Financing and Total Ownership Costs

Beyond sticker price, the guide addresses loan terms, interest rate shopping, and how to avoid financing arrangements that extend well beyond a vehicle's useful life. It encourages buyers to compare pre-approved financing against dealer offers and to factor in insurance, maintenance, and depreciation before committing to a purchase.

Special Considerations for Luxury and Import Vehicles

Because J&S AutoHaus specializes in luxury and imported vehicles, the guide includes a section addressing the added scrutiny these models require, including sourcing manufacturer-specific service records and understanding the higher cost of parts and specialized maintenance associated with European and performance vehicles.

Addressing a Documented Rise in Used Car Fraud

The guide's publication comes as fraud complaints tied to vehicle purchases climb nationally. The Federal Trade Commission received more than 21,000 auto-related fraud complaints in the first quarter of 2025 alone, according to federal data on nationwide odometer fraud losses, which also cites estimates that hundreds of thousands of vehicles are sold annually with falsified mileage. Separately, a recent analysis of vehicle history reports found a notable increase in suspected odometer rollbacks across the country in 2025.

A Dealership Built on Direct Experience

J&S AutoHaus Group has operated as a family-owned dealership in the Ewing and Trenton area for two decades, growing into a multi-location group that includes J&S AutoHaus III in Hamilton and J&S AutoHaus Six in Mt. Holly. The group maintains an inventory of several hundred used vehicles spanning luxury, exotic, electric, and everyday models, along with an in-house service center equipped to maintain imported and luxury makes ranging from Mercedes-Benz to Tesla. The dealership also offers home delivery and remote purchase support for buyers located outside New Jersey.

Expanding Access to Buyer Education

J&S AutoHaus said the guide will be updated periodically to reflect changes in financing conditions, vehicle technology, and consumer protection regulations. The dealership positions the resource as a companion to its existing sales, financing, and service operations, extending the same standards it applies to its own inventory to the broader used car buying public.

The guide to safe and smart used car purchasing is available on the J&S AutoHaus website, alongside the dealership's current inventory and financing resources.

About J&S AutoHaus Group: J&S AutoHaus Group is a family-owned dealership group based in Ewing, New Jersey, specializing in pre-owned luxury, exotic, electric, and everyday vehicles. Operating for two decades, the group has grown into a multi-location dealership network with an in-house service center equipped for luxury and import vehicle maintenance, home delivery, and remote purchase support. J&S AutoHaus is known for a hands-on, transparency-focused approach to buying, selling, and servicing vehicles for customers throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region.

For more information, visit https://jsautohaus.com/



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