Prineville Aesthetics Enhances Access to Medical Aesthetic Services in Central Oregon

Destiny Fewell

Founder Destiny Fewell, RN, brings advanced injectable treatments and comprehensive skin health solutions to local residents.

PRINEVILLE, OR, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prineville Aesthetics , a medical spa founded by registered nurse Destiny Fewell, is providing enhanced access to advanced medical aesthetic treatments for residents in Central Oregon. The clinic focuses on a range of services, including injectables and comprehensive skin health solutions, aiming to offer high-quality care locally without the need for travel to larger cities.Destiny, a registered nurse with nearly five years of specialized experience in the field of aesthetics, established Prineville Aesthetics to deliver individualized and natural-looking results to her clients. Her expertise spans a comprehensive range of injectable treatments , including popular options such as Botox, Dysport, dermal fillers, Sculptra, Radiesse, and Skinvive. Beyond injectables, the clinic extends its offerings to include advanced laser treatments, professional hair restoration, medical-grade skincare products, IV hydration therapies, and various skin rejuvenation procedures. This holistic approach underscores her philosophy that healthy skin serves as the ultimate foundation for beauty and wellness.Central to Destiny’s practice is her unwavering commitment to patient education and a focus on subtle enhancements rather than drastic alterations. She dedicates time to thoroughly discuss all medical aesthetic services with patients, ensuring they are well-informed and comfortable with their choices, often preferring gradual and conservative applications to achieve desired outcomes. Prineville Aesthetics operates under the medical directorship of Dr. Taylor Stockton, providing a robust foundation of medical expertise. Destiny continually pursues advanced training and continuing education to ensure her patients receive the safest and most current care available in the rapidly evolving aesthetics industry. Her ethical practice is also noteworthy, as she is known to decline treatments she believes would not genuinely benefit a patient."Establishing Prineville Aesthetics allows me to build a practice rooted in genuine patient relationships and medical expertise right here in my hometown," said Destiny Fewell, founder of Prineville Aesthetics. "My goal is to provide our community with access to safe, high-quality aesthetic care that focuses on enhancing natural features through expert injectable treatments and other services."For more information about Prineville Aesthetics and its services, visit the website. Prineville Aesthetics is a medical spa dedicated to offering advanced aesthetic treatments and comprehensive skin health solutions to the Central Oregon community, committed to patient education and natural results.

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