Alexandria Chiropractor Uses Dry Needling to Reach Muscle Layers Manual Therapy Cannot

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Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM applies Western anatomical dry needling to treat myofascial trigger points that resist stretching and manual therapy.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myofascial trigger points, hyperirritable knots within taut bands of skeletal muscle, are a frequently underrecognized source of chronic pain that can persist even after weeks of stretching, massage, and chiropractic adjustment. Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM now treats these deep-tissue restrictions at its Alexandria office using dry needling, a Western anatomical technique in which thin, solid filament needles are inserted directly into muscular trigger points to release sustained contractions and restore normal function.Unlike acupuncture, which follows traditional Chinese meridian theory, dry needling at the Alexandria clinic operates from an orthopedic and neuromuscular framework. Practitioners identify trigger points through systematic palpation, confirm the characteristic referred-pain pattern, and insert sterile filament needles into the precise location within the muscle belly where the taut band has developed. The needle elicits a brief twitch response, the involuntary contraction that signals the trigger point is releasing, followed by restored blood flow and the beginning of tissue repair.The technique addresses conditions that affect a large segment of the Northern Virginia workforce. Desk-based government and corporate employees along the I-395 corridor, tradespeople performing repetitive overhead tasks, and commuters logging hours behind the wheel all develop persistent muscular tension in the cervical, thoracic, and lumbar regions. When these restrictions do not respond to manual therapy alone, dry needling reaches tissue layers that surface-level treatment cannot access."We see patients who have tried multiple rounds of massage and stretching for the same tight spot in their neck or shoulders without lasting relief," said Dr. Cameron Hatam, Founder and Clinical Director of Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM in Alexandria, VA . "Dry needling lets us get underneath the superficial muscle and deactivate the specific trigger point that is sustaining the pain cycle, usually within a single session."A 2026 meta-analysis published in PLoS ONE examined randomized controlled trials on dry needling at myofascial trigger points and found improvements in pain intensity and functional outcomes when the technique was combined with exercise therapy and manual treatment. At the Alexandria clinic, dry needling is integrated into broader corrective care plans that include Chiropractic BioPhysics (CBP) adjustment, rehabilitative exercise, and soft tissue mobilization, a multi-modal approach supported by over 350 peer-reviewed CBP publications.Sessions at the Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM’s Alexandria office typically last between thirty and forty-five minutes. Patients may experience mild soreness for one to two days following treatment, comparable to the aftereffect of a vigorous workout. Most report improved range of motion and reduced pain within the first few sessions, with cumulative benefit building over a prescribed course of care.All four Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM locations, Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge, offer dry needling performed by credentialed practitioners licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The Alexandria office at 50 S Pickett St, Suite 114, accepts new patients by appointment Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.Virginia Family Chiropractic & PM has operated four Northern Virginia clinics, in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge, since 2008. The practice integrates CBP-certified chiropractors, a family nurse practitioner, and a supervising MD under one roof, delivering eleven treatment modalities across all locations. Learn more at https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-alexandria-va ###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 50 S Pickett St STE 114, Alexandria, VA 22304Phone: (703) 370-5300Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-alexandria-va

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