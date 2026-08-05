Kind Laser Skin & Wellness Combines Advanced Skincare with Community Well-being in Ann Arbor

Jennifer Hossen

Jennifer Hossen's Medical Spa Offers Laser Treatments Alongside Extensive Mutual Aid Initiatives

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kind Laser Skin & Wellness , led by certified laser technician and skincare specialist Jennifer Hossen, continues to distinguish itself as a leading medical spa in Washtenaw County. Established five and a half years ago as a solo endeavor during the pandemic, the practice has expanded its reach to serve clients across Metro Detroit and nationwide, integrating advanced laser treatments with a strong commitment to community well-being and accessible skincare.Jennifer Hossen brings over 22 years of industry experience to Kind Laser Skin & Wellness. The med spa specializes in transformative services including laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal, and various laser skin rejuvenation treatments designed to address a range of skin concerns. Jennifer's approach challenges conventional industry norms by fostering a welcoming environment where clients are celebrated, rather than focusing solely on perceived imperfections. She maintains a core belief that healthy, confident skin should be an attainable goal for everyone, independent of their budget.Beyond its clinical services, Kind Laser Skin & Wellness actively champions community support through extensive mutual aid efforts. The practice regularly provides free skincare and hygiene kits, period products, and harm reduction supplies to those in need. Jennifer personally directs Washtenaw County’s largest mutual aid group and dedicates substantial resources to sponsoring local events, including numerous Pride celebrations. This commitment ensures that clients not only receive high-quality aesthetic care but also contribute to a business deeply invested in the welfare of its community."Our mission at Kind Laser Skin & Wellness is twofold: to deliver exceptional, results-driven skincare and to genuinely care for the community that supports us," said Jennifer Hossen, Founder and Lead Specialist of Kind Laser Skin & Wellness. "We believe that true well-being encompasses both individual confidence and collective support, and we strive to embody that philosophy every day."For more information about the services offered or the community initiatives, visit kindlaserandskin.com. Kind Laser Skin & Wellness is dedicated to providing professional aesthetic services in an inclusive and community-focused environment.

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