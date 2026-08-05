44-Year-Old Man Injured in Georgetown Stabbing

Seattle police are investigating a stabbing early Wednesday morning in the Georgetown neighborhood that left a 44-year-old man injured.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m., 911 dispatchers received reports of a stabbing in the 6100 block of 4th Avenue South. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from a stab wound to the chest. Officers provided aid until Seattle Fire Department arrived and transported him to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers cordoned off the area and searched with assistance from the Tukwila Police Department K9 Unit.

The investigation revealed the victim was walking toward a bus stop when an unknown man approached him. The two men exchanged words before the suspect stabbed the victim with a pocketknife. The suspect then left the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a White man in his 30’s with a thin build. He was last seen wearing an orange jacket and blue jeans.

Homicide and Assault Unit detectives are leading the investigating and will work to determine what led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip line at (206) 233-5000.

Incident Number: 2026-229653/South Precinct/O3