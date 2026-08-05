Date for the Washington County Deputy Sheriff / Police Officer exam is set

🚓 Join our Team - File for the Washington County Deputy Sheriff / Police Officer exam !

The deadline is September 4, 2026. If you've been thinking about it, now is the time to make it happen.

📄Exam date:October 17, 2026

🚨Deadline to sign up: September 4, 2026

Here is the application: https://shorturl.at/IC3BR

Announcement is here: https://shorturl.at/2Aup7