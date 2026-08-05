Date for the Washington County Deputy Sheriff / Police Officer exam is set
🚓 Join our Team - File for the Washington County Deputy Sheriff / Police Officer exam !
The deadline is September 4, 2026. If you've been thinking about it, now is the time to make it happen.
📄Exam date:October 17, 2026
🚨Deadline to sign up: September 4, 2026
Here is the application: https://shorturl.at/IC3BR
Announcement is here: https://shorturl.at/2Aup7
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