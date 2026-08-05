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Part of Shady Grove Road in Hanover County to close Aug. 10-14 for a pipe project

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be closing Route 640 (Shady Grove Road) between Route 1495 (Mountain Lily Lane) and Route 1146 (Ridge View Road) in Hanover County from Aug. 10-14 for a pipe replacement project, weather permitting.

Residents will be able to access their properties.

Motorists should follow the posted detour using Route 627 (Meadowbridge Road), Route 638 (Atlee Road), and Route B360 (Mechanicsville Turnpike Bypass).

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623). 

Updated traffic information is available on the free mobile app, by checking 511Virginia online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. 

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Part of Shady Grove Road in Hanover County to close Aug. 10-14 for a pipe project

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