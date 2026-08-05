Alexander County awarded $50,000 grant from NC Railroad Company

Alexander County Commissioners approved a $50,000 grant agreement with the North Carolina Railroad Company at their August 3 meeting. The grant funding will be used to evaluate property in the Alexander Industrial Park for potential future expansion.

In April, the board approved an option-to-purchase agreement with Alexander Railroad Company for two parcels totaling approximately 115 acres adjacent to the industrial park. The agreement gives the county 12 months to determine whether the property is suitable for industrial development. The studies funded by the grant are part of the county’s due diligence process and do not commit the county to purchasing the property.

Economic Development Director Michael Worley said the grant will fund the studies needed to determine whether the railroad-owned property is suitable for development. The work will include an environmental site assessment and additional studies as needed.

In related action, commissioners approved an agreement with Ardurra Professional Services to perform the environmental and ecological studies. The studies are expected to cost between $17,000 and $22,000 and will be funded through the North Carolina Railroad Company grant.

“This grant allows us to thoroughly evaluate the property before making any decisions about its future,” said Chairman Larry Yoder. “It’s an important part of our due diligence process and helps us determine whether the site is suitable for industrial development without using county tax dollars to fund these initial studies.”

During the public hearing, Robert Sherrill, who lives on White Plains Road near the industrial park, expressed concerns about noise and odors from industrial operations. Commissioner Marty Pennell said county staff visited the industrial park at various times to monitor noise levels in response to those concerns.

In other business:

• Commissioners held a public hearing on the proposed 2027 Schedule of Values, Standards, and Rules for Alexander County’s 2027 reappraisal of real property.

Tax Administrator Doug Fox explained that a schedule of values is developed as part of each countywide reappraisal and is based on factors including recent home sales, construction costs, income models, and other market data. He said the purpose of the reappraisal is to ensure property values are fair, equitable, and reflective of current market conditions. State law requires property to be appraised at its true market value.

Commissioner Marty Pennell noted that North Carolina requires counties to conduct a reappraisal at least once every eight years; however, Alexander County is now conducting reappraisals every four years to help reduce the impact of changes in property values from one reappraisal to the next.

Vice Chairman Josh Lail said, “We [Commissioners] don’t like paying property taxes any more than anyone else, but there’s a certain level of funding that Alexander County requires. Honestly, we are in pretty good shape regarding what we pay and the services we receive.”

Commissioner Kent Herman said, “This board has done a good job of being frugal with taxpayer dollars. If property values increase, that doesn’t necessarily mean property taxes will increase.”

• Commissioners approved a request to rezone property owned by Christian Romera Garcia, located at 44 Owen Braswell Road in Taylorsville, from R-1 (Single-Family Residential) to R-2R (Rural Residential). County Planner Amy Bucknum said the rezoning will allow the property owner to place a single-wide manufactured home on the property. The Alexander County Planning Board recommended approval of the request.

• Commissioners approved two budget amendments as presented by County Manager Justin Mundy.

The first amendment increases the Sheriff’s Office budget for the use of Federal Equitable Share funds to purchase equipment. It also increases the DSS budget to reflect the FY 2027 state and federal grant funding allocation for nutrition expenses and the required local match.

The second amendment adjusts the General Fund budget for updated allocations of the FY 2027 workers’ compensation and property and liability insurance premiums across various departments.

• The board approved the consent agenda, which includes tax abatements and adjustments ($1,809.92), tax refunds ($119.00), minutes from the July 13 regular meeting, the July line item transfer report, board and committee appointments for the Council on Aging and Historic Preservation Commission, and a request to surplus a 2006 Ford Taurus.

The next regular meeting of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Monday, September 14, at 6:00 p.m. at the CVCC Alexander Center for Education (Room 103). Regular meetings are recorded and may be viewed on the county’s Government Channel (Spectrum Channel 192) or the county’s YouTube channel. Meeting agendas, minutes, videos, and additional information are available at alexandercountync.gov/commissioners.