Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian’s Remarks on August 4, 2026

Reuters: The Philippines’ Department of National Defense has issued a statement on July 31 saying it “firmly rejects” recent commentary from China questioning the Philippines’ legitimate security oversight of foreign-linked cultural and academic exchange programs. In the statement, the department said it is gravely concerned about “the institutional risk posed by foreign legal frameworks.” The statement also brought up China’s ethnic unity mandates which it said aims to “assert extraterritorial reach over individuals outside PRC jurisdiction.” Do you have any comment on this statement, and any specific remarks on the mention of China’s ethnic unity law?



Lin Jian: This so-called statement, full of disinformation and smears designed to interfere in China’s internal affairs, constitutes a political provocation of an extremely malign nature. China firmly opposes it. The facts are crystal clear for all to see. A small handful of anti-China forces in the Philippines have engaged in massive political and public opinion manipulation, trying every means to mix right and wrong, in order to seek selfish political gains and cover up the Philippines’ infringement activities at sea. Their attempts will not succeed. This small handful of individuals cooked up this so-called statement, issued in the name of a governmental department, to take hostage and disrupt China-Philippines relations in violation of the Philippines’ commitments made in recent diplomatic communication. We once again urge these individuals to stop making provocations and creating trouble, and stop attacking and smearing China. Otherwise, they will bear the consequence for their despicable acts.

We’d like to stress once again that the implementation of the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law provides better protection for all ethnic groups’ lawful rights and interests, and will serve as a solid legal safeguard for the cause of ethnic unity and progress. The State Council Information Office recently held a press conference to share relevant information, which you may refer to for more details.

Global Times: It is reported that the third Chinese government’s medical expert team arrived in Kinshasa, the capital of the DRC, on August 1. Could you share more details?

Lin Jian: In the wake of the Ebola outbreak in Africa, China has taken the situation seriously and sent multiple medical expert teams there including the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to fight the outbreak. This effort has been highly commended. The third medical expert team is composed of experts in epidemiology, health quarantine, clinical treatment, and pathogen laboratory testing. Building on the work of the previous teams, the team will continue to strengthen exchanges and coordination with the DRC and international organizations in light of the needs of epidemic prevention and control. With the Ebola outbreak still spreading, China will continue to bring to bear its medical professionals on the continent, assist African countries and provide the support it needs to bring an early end to the outbreak.