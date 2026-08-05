All Dogs Unleashed Names Former U.S. Marine César Rosa Director of Training at Austin Facility

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Marine Corps veteran brings deployment experience, safety certification background, and structured leadership to Lake Travis dog training operations.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The training staff at a dog facility does not typically include someone who once oversaw metalwork and welding operations during international military deployments. At All Dogs Unleashed in Austin, that background now shapes how every trainer on site approaches canine behavior modification, obedience instruction, and client communication.César Rosa, the company's Director of Training, served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps before transitioning into the dog training industry. During his military career, Rosa managed technical operations across international deployments, earning multiple certifications in safety protocols, hazardous materials handling, and nondestructive testing. After his service, he completed qualifications as a commercial diver, a discipline that demands the same precision under pressure and operational awareness that defined his Marine Corps tenure.Today, Rosa applies that operational framework to the Austin facility on Mountain View Avenue near Lake Travis. His role centers on mentoring trainers in best practices for behavioral modification, obedience training methodology, and the client handoff process that occurs at the end of every two-week Board & Train stay. The mentorship model Rosa runs ensures that each trainer at the facility follows the same structured approach, maintains consistent standards across every dog in residence, and communicates clearly with owners throughout the program."The Marine Corps teaches you that the quality of an operation comes down to the people running it and the standards they refuse to drop," said César Rosa, Director of Training at All Dogs Unleashed in Austin, TX . "Every dog that comes through this facility gets the same level of discipline and attention, regardless of breed or behavioral history."Rosa operates within a training methodology developed by co-founders Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, both of whom competed in Protection Sports Association events before launching the company in 2007. Claeys, who earned a first-place finish in protection at the PSA K9 Clash tournament and has guided more than four thousand dogs through behavioral improvement, holds professional membership with the International Association of Canine Professionals. Lux won the 2016 PSA National Championship in obedience and protection after training under top competitors from Europe. The methodology they built together teaches dogs to maintain behavioral standards independently, producing obedience results that hold even when the owner is not present.At the Mountain View facility, Rosa's team puts that methodology into practice across a two-week Board & Train program that addresses foundational obedience, come, sit, stay, place, heel, alongside behavior modification for issues including leash reactivity, jumping, boundary violations, aggression, and nuisance barking. Every dog also receives daily structured socialization in both indoor and outdoor environments. The facility's climate-controlled indoor space keeps training on schedule through Austin's summer months, when temperatures regularly exceed one hundred degrees and outdoor-only programs are forced to pause.The program concludes with a go-home session in which trainers spend hours working directly with the owner's household, covering command mechanics, boundary enforcement, and follow-through protocols tailored to each family's living situation. For Lake Travis residents on larger Hill Country properties, that session addresses the specific environmental factors, open acreage, wildlife, property boundaries, and multi-access driveways, that require reliable recall and impulse control beyond what urban settings demand.Every Board & Train graduate receives lifetime support at no additional cost, including refresher sessions, behavioral consultation, and command reinforcement for the life of the dog. The program is backed by a money-back guarantee: owners pay half the fee upfront and the remaining balance only after seeing results. All Dogs Unleashed also provides free pickup and delivery throughout the Austin and Lake Travis corridor.The Mountain View facility is located at 3704 Mountain View Ave, Austin, TX 78734. Austin pet owners can reach the team at (512) 253-8819.All Dogs Unleashed provides professional dog training, boarding, and grooming at two Austin locations and more than twenty-four facilities nationwide. Founded in 2007 by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, the company's Board & Train program is built on a methodology adapted from competitive protection sport and is backed by guaranteed results and lifetime support for every graduate. The Austin team works with dogs of all breeds, ages, and temperaments. Learn more at https://alldogsunleashed.com/austin/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog TrainingAddress: 3704 Mountain View Ave, Austin, TX 78734, United StatesPhone: (512) 253-8819Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/austin/

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