All Dogs Unleashed Austin Applies Sport-Dog Training Principle That Teaches Dogs to Self-Correct Without Owner Present

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Two-week Board & Train program adapts competitive protection sport methodology to produce obedience results that hold when Austin owners step away.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most dog training programs rely on a handler issuing a command and a dog responding in the moment. When the handler walks away, the behavior often walks away with them. The training team at All Dogs Unleashed in Austin built its two-week Board & Train program around the opposite principle: teaching a dog to maintain behavioral standards on its own, whether the owner is in the next room, out of the house entirely, or standing fifty feet away at an off-leash park.The approach traces directly to the competitive backgrounds of co-founders Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, who both competed in Protection Sports Association events before opening the business in 2007. In PSA and IPO-level sport, dogs must demonstrate independent decision-making under distraction and at distance from their handler. A missed recall or a lapse in impulse control during competition means a failed score. Claeys won first place in protection at the PSA K9 Clash tournament. Lux claimed the 2016 PSA National Championship in obedience and protection. Both trained under top competitors from across Europe before adapting what they learned into a methodology designed for household application."In competition, the dog has to make the right choice when the handler is forty yards away and a decoy is running straight at it," said Brian Claeys, Co-Founder and CEO of All Dogs Unleashed in Austin, TX . "We took that same expectation and built it into every Board & Train session, so when an Austin owner drops the leash at Zilker or steps outside to get the mail, the training holds."The method stands in contrast to traditional command-and-correction models, where the word "no" is the primary tool for redirecting unwanted behavior. All Dogs Unleashed describes its approach as balanced training that combines positive reinforcement with clear structure, accountability, and consistent communication. The distinction is that the dog learns to evaluate its own choices rather than wait for a handler cue, producing results that persist outside the controlled training environment and into real-world conditions like apartment hallways, neighborhood walks, and crowded downtown sidewalks along Congress Avenue.During the two-week residential stay at the Austin facility, dogs receive daily indoor and outdoor training sessions alongside structured socialization with other dogs. The program covers foundational obedience commands, come, sit, stay, place, and heel, as well as behavior modification for issues including leash pulling, jumping, boundary violations, nuisance barking, and door bolting. Every dog also receives structured group exposure in both indoor and outdoor settings, addressing the socialization gaps that are common among dogs in Austin's urban core.The program concludes with a multi-hour go-home session in which trainers work directly with every member of the owner's household. The session covers command timing, leash mechanics, boundary enforcement, and the specific follow-through protocols that keep the dog's self-correcting behavior consistent after it returns home. Claeys has maintained professional membership with the International Association of Canine Professionals since 2007, and the methodology developed by Claeys and Lux now operates consistently across more than twenty-four All Dogs Unleashed locations nationwide.Every Board & Train graduate receives lifetime support at no additional cost, covering refresher sessions, behavioral consultation, and command reinforcement for the life of the dog. The program is backed by a money-back guarantee in which owners pay half the fee upfront and the remaining balance only after witnessing results firsthand.Austin pet owners can reach the Congress Avenue location at (512) 963-6017 or visit the facility at 111 Congress Ave., Suite 201, Austin, TX 78701.All Dogs Unleashed Austin provides professional dog training, boarding, and grooming for the greater Austin area, with locations downtown at 111 Congress Avenue and near Lake Travis at 3704 Mountain View Avenue. The company specializes in results-driven obedience and behavior modification through a method that teaches dogs to self-regulate, delivered in a deliberately non-crowded facility with indoor and outdoor socialization areas. Flagship programs include a two-week Board and Train and an owner-involved In-Home program, both backed by unlimited follow-up support for the life of the dog. More information is available at https://alldogsunleashed.com/austin/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 111 Congress Ave. #201, Austin, TX 78701Phone: (512) 963-6017Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/austin/

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