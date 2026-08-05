All Dogs Unleashed Fort Worth Trains Dogs to Self-Correct Without Owner Commands

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The Fort Worth facility applies a two-week immersion method designed to produce obedience that holds when the owner leaves the room, the yard, or the house.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most dog training programs teach an animal to respond to a handler giving a command. Remove the handler, and the behavior often disappears with them. All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Fort Worth operates on a different premise: train the dog to regulate its own behavior so that obedience persists whether or not someone is watching.The distinction is rooted in how the dog processes consequences. Traditional correction-based methods rely on an owner issuing a verbal "no" or a leash correction at the moment unwanted behavior occurs. That approach can produce compliance in the owner's presence, but research published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science in 2026 found that the professional dog training field remains largely unregulated and that trainers across methodological orientations rated positive reinforcement among the most effective conditioning tools available. The challenge for any program is building behavior that generalizes beyond the training session itself.All Dogs Unleashed co-founders Brian Claeys and Travis Lux developed a structured methodology over a combined career that includes more than 4,000 dogs trained and a 2016 PSA National Championship in obedience. Their approach, applied across a network of more than 24 locations nationwide, teaches dogs to associate the behavior itself with the outcome rather than associating the owner's voice or physical presence with a correction.During the two-week Board and Train program at the Fort Worth facility on Benbrook State Route, each dog works daily with professional trainers in a controlled environment that includes both indoor climate-controlled areas and secure outdoor spaces. Sessions cover foundational commands including recall, sit and stay at a distance, a place command, and on- and off-leash heeling, as well as behavior modification for issues such as leash reactivity, jumping, nuisance barking, and boundary violations."The question we start with is whether the training will still work on a Tuesday afternoon when the owner is at the office and the dog is home alone with an open trash can and a couch it is not supposed to be on," said César Rosa, Director of Training at All Dogs Unleashed in Fort Worth, TX . "If the answer depends on someone being there to say 'no,' the training has a shelf life. Our method is built so the dog makes the right decision on its own."Rosa, a former U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant who managed operations and earned multiple safety and technical certifications during international deployments, oversees training standards across the organization. His background in structured protocol development translates directly to the consistency required in a Board and Train environment where dozens of behavioral variables must be addressed within a fixed program window.The methodology also accounts for the transition home. Every Board and Train graduate's program concludes with a hands-on go-home session in which trainers spend several hours working directly with the owner and family members, transferring the communication framework the dog has learned. All Dogs Unleashed Fort Worth then backs every graduate with lifetime behavioral support, including refresher sessions and ongoing consultation as the dog moves through different life stages.The Fort Worth location serves families across Tarrant County, from Arlington Heights and the Cultural District to Wedgwood, Benbrook, and surrounding communities. The facility maintains a deliberate low-density model, limiting the number of dogs on-site at any given time to preserve individualized attention and reduce environmental stress during training.Fort Worth dog owners can schedule a free in-person demonstration or consultation by calling (817) 393-6224 or visiting the facility at 4011 Benbrook State Rte, Fort Worth, TX 76116.All Dogs Unleashed Fort Worth provides professional dog training and boarding services to families across the Fort Worth metropolitan area and Tarrant County. The facility specializes in a two-week Board and Train program backed by a money-back guarantee and lifetime support for every graduate. Additional services include private in-home lessons, boarding, and refresh training. All Dogs Unleashed operates more than 24 locations across the South Central, Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Southeast United States.###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Fort WorthAddress: 4011 Benbrook State Rte, Fort Worth, TX 76116Phone: (817) 393-6224Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/fort-worth/

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