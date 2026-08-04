History of the 1st Battalion, 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment
1-298th MFTR
1st Battalion, 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment
Dec. 1, 1996 officially organized
1st Battalion, 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment Chronological History
Headquarters, 298th Regiment – Regional Training Institute
Headquarters, 298th Regiment-Regional Training Institute (RTI), previously known as the Hawaii Military Academy (Detachment 2, Headquarters, State Area Command, was officially reorganized on Dec. 1, 1996. The RTI, commanded by Col. James R. Carpenter, consists of the 1st Battalion, 298th Regiment; the 2nd Battalion, 298th Regiment; and, the Ordnance Training Battalion (OTB). The regiment is an extension of the Training and Doctrine Command’s (TRADOC) total force school system. The TRADOC accredited the 298th and the U.S. Army Ordnance Center and School, and the U.S. Quartermaster School accredited OTB. Graduates receive the appropriate proponent diplomas.
The battalions provide training for HIARNG, U.S. Army Reserve (USAR) and active Army soldiers from the Pacific area. Training is conducted in four major categories: Officer Candidate School, Noncommissioned Officers Education System, Non-prior Service Training Program and Military Occupational Specialty Qualification courses.
In 1997, the institute’ s nine officer candidates were commissioned as second lieutenants. Members of the graduating class completed their final two weeks of intensive training at Fort Lewis, Wash. The 205th Regiment (Leadership), Washington Army National Guard, hosted the training. The programmed officer training was consolidated with 54 other academies from seven different regions. The incoming OCS class conducted Phase I OCS training at Fort Carson, Colo. The training was hosted by the 1st Battalion (OCS), 168th Regiment (RTI), Colorado Army National Guard and included 20 other states.
Battle-focused instructor training courses and small group instructor courses were also conducted at the institute for unit trainers, to include 50 active component soldiers.– 1997 Annual Report pp. 7
1st Battalion, 298th Regiment (Combat Arms)
The 1st Battalion is the Combat Arms Training Battalion which is responsible for the training of Military Occupational Specialty Qualification (MOSQ) producing courses for combat arms soldiers, and the initial entry for Non-prior Service Training. They also assist with the Primary Leadership Development Course (PLDC) and other courses deemed essential by G3 (training section), the HIARNG commander, or the major commands (29th Separate Infantry Brigade and l 03rd Troop Command).– 1998 Annual Report pp. 8
1st Battalion, 298th Regiment (CombatArms)
The 1st Battalion is the combat arms training battalion that is responsible for the training of MOS qualification (MOSQ) producing courses for combat arms soldier~ and the initial entry or nonprior service training. They also assist with the Primary Leadership Development Course (Pl.DC) •• and other courses deemed essential-by G3, the HIARNG commander, or the major commands (Brigade and Troop Command).– 1999 Annual Report pp. 9
1st Bn., 298th Reg., MFTU (RTI) – Combat Arms Training Battalion courses: 11 series Career Management Field (Military Occupational Specialty – Training, Military Occupational Specialty – Qualification, Infantry Advanced Leader); Combatives Level I/Level II certification; Army Basic Instructor; Small Group Instructor Training
Course Graduates– 2010 Annual Report pp. 10
11-series MOS-T/MOS-Q 13
Infantry Advanced Leader 12
Army Basic Instructor (2 classes) 18
Small Group Instructor Training 24
1st Bn., 298th Reg., MFTU (RTI) – Combat Arms Training Battalion
courses: 11 series Career Management Field (Military Occupational Specialty – Training, Military Occupational Specialty – Qualification, Infantry Advanced Leader); Combatives Level I/Level II certification; Army Basic Instructor; Small Group Instructor Training– 2011 Annual Report pp. 9
Course Graduates
11-series MOS-T/MOS-Q 13
Infantry Advanced Leader 12
Army Basic Instructor (2 classes) 18
Small Group Instructor Training 24
1st Bn., 298th Reg., MFTU (RTI) – Combat Arms Training Battalion
courses: 11 series Career Management Field (Military Occupational Specialty – Training, Military Occupational Specialty– 2012 Annual Report pp. 10
– Qualification, Infantry Advanced Leader); Combatives Level I/Level II certification; Army Basic Instructor; Small Group Instructor Training
Course Graduates
11-series MOS-T 8
11-series MOS-Q 13
Infantry Advanced Leader (3 classes) 88
Army Basic Instructor 7
Small Group Instructor Training 6
1st Battalion, 298th Multi-Functional Training Unit
Commanded by LTC Brandon K. Torres and is headquartered in Bellows Air Force Station, Waimānalo Hawai‘i. Its mission is to provide Combat Arms and leadership training in the 11B Career Management Field (CMF), Phase 2 of Officer Candidate School (OCS) and Warrant Officer Candidate Schools (WOCS) to the standards set forth by the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCOE) and in accordance with Proponent guidance, to produce a ready force in support of Hawai‘i Army National Guard and Department of Defense Unified Land Operations.– 2019 Annual Report pp. 14
1st Battalion, 298th Multi-Functional Training Unit
Commanded by LTC Joseph Tolentino and is headquartered in Bellows Air Force Station in Waimānalo. Its mission is to provide Combat Arms and leadership training in the 11B Career Management Field (CMF), Phase 2 of Officer Candidate School (OCS) and Warrant Officer Candidate– 2020 Annual Report pp. 15
Schools (WOCS) to the standards set forth by the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCOE) and in accordance with proponent guidance, to produce a ready force in support of Hawai‘i Army National Guard and Department of Defense Unified Land Operations.
1st Battalion, 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment (1-298th MFTR)
Commanded by Lt. Col. Edward Choo and is established at Bellows Air Force Station, Waimanalo. Its mission is to provides Combat Arms and leadership training in the 11B Career Management Field, Officer Candidate School and Warrant Officer Candidate Schools to the standards set forth by the United States TRADOC, the Maneuver Center of Excellence and in accordance with proponent guidance, to produce a ready force in support of Hawai‘i Army National Guard and Department of Defense Unified Land Operations.– 2024 Annual Report pp. 28
1st Battalion, 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment (1-298th MFTR)
The 1-298th MFTR is a component of the HIARNG based in Waimānalo. The battalion functions as a regional training institute. It provides combat arms and leadership instruction within the 11B career management field. In compliance with TRADOC, the Maneuver Center of Excellence and proponent guidance, the unit also administers the state’s Officer Candidate School and Warrant Officer Candidate School. The mission of the 1-298th MFTR is to develop highly trained leaders prepared to support the HIARNG and unified land operations for the Department of Defense– 2025 Annual Report pp. 31
1st Battalion, 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment Leadership
- FY 1999 Lt. Col. Eugene C. Cabana
- FY 2003 – FY 2006 Lt. Col. Anson Kimura
- FY 2007 Lt. Col. Benedict Fuata
- FY 2008 – FY 2009 Lt. Col. Gary Littlefield
- FY 2010 – FY 2012 Lt. Col. Paul Wilson
- FY 2013 Lt. Col. Stuart J. Tomasa
- FY2014 – FY 2015 Lt. Col. Tracey Omori
- FY 2019 Lt. Col. Brandon Torres
- FY 2020 Lt. Col. Joseph Tolentino
- FY 2024 Lt. Col. Katherine Kalama
- FY 2025 Lt. Col. Edward Choo
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