History of the 1st Battalion, 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment

Dec. 1, 1996 officially organized

Headquarters, 298th Regiment – Regional Training Institute

Headquarters, 298th Regiment-Regional Training Institute (RTI), previously known as the Hawaii Military Academy (Detachment 2, Headquarters, State Area Command, was officially reorganized on Dec. 1, 1996. The RTI, commanded by Col. James R. Carpenter, consists of the 1st Battalion, 298th Regiment; the 2nd Battalion, 298th Regiment; and, the Ordnance Training Battalion (OTB). The regiment is an extension of the Training and Doctrine Command’s (TRADOC) total force school system. The TRADOC accredited the 298th and the U.S. Army Ordnance Center and School, and the U.S. Quartermaster School accredited OTB. Graduates receive the appropriate proponent diplomas.

The battalions provide training for HIARNG, U.S. Army Reserve (USAR) and active Army soldiers from the Pacific area. Training is conducted in four major categories: Officer Candidate School, Noncommissioned Officers Education System, Non-prior Service Training Program and Military Occupational Specialty Qualification courses.

In 1997, the institute’ s nine officer candidates were commissioned as second lieutenants. Members of the graduating class completed their final two weeks of intensive training at Fort Lewis, Wash. The 205th Regiment (Leadership), Washington Army National Guard, hosted the training. The programmed officer training was consolidated with 54 other academies from seven different regions. The incoming OCS class conducted Phase I OCS training at Fort Carson, Colo. The training was hosted by the 1st Battalion (OCS), 168th Regiment (RTI), Colorado Army National Guard and included 20 other states.

Battle-focused instructor training courses and small group instructor courses were also conducted at the institute for unit trainers, to include 50 active component soldiers.

– 1997 Annual Report pp. 7