History of the Ordnance Training Company, Regional Training Site-Maintenance

OTC, RTS-M Ordnance Training Company, Regional Training Site-Maintenance

Ordnance Training Company, Regional Training Site-Maintenance Chronological History

Hawaii Military Academy The Hawaii Military Academy (HMA) provided training for Army National Guard units from Hawaii, Alaska and Guam in addition to U.S. Army Reserve soldiers in the Pacific area. The HMA conducted training in five major areas: Officer Candidate School (OCS), Noncommissioned Officer EducationSystem (NCOES), Non-prior Service Personnel Training Program (NPS-TP), Military Occupational Specialty Qualification (MOSQ) courses and Regional Training Site-Maintenance (RTS-M) courses. . . The RTS-M was recently established at Pearl City, Hawaii, and offers maintenance courses for National Guard, U.S. Army Reserve, and active military soldiers in the Pacific area. – 1992 Annual Report pp. 10

Hawaii Military Academy The Hawaii Military Academy (HMA) provided training for Army National Guard units from Hawaii, Alaska and Guam in addition to U.S. Army Reserve soldiers in the Pacific area. HMA conducted training in five major areas: officer candidate school (OCS), noncommissioned officer education system (NCOES), nonprior service training program (NPS-TP), military occupational specialty qualification (MOSQ) and regional training site maintenance (RTS-M). . . The RTS-M was established at Pearl City, Oahu, and offers maintenance courses for National Guard, U.S. Army Reserve and active military troops in the Pacific area. – 1993 Annual Report pp. 14

Regional Training Site-Maintenance The Regional Training Site Maintenance (RTS-M) provided maintenance and logistics training for Army, Marine, National Guard, and Army Reserve soldiers. The RTS-M conducted Military Occupational Speciality Qualifications (MOSQ), transition, sustainment, and skill qualification courses. The RTS-M was accredited by teams from the Army’s Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Md., and Fort Lee, Va. It is now considered an extension of the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) total force school system. Hawaii’s RTS-M became the first school in the Pacific region to conduct the automated logistical specialist transition and MOSQ course. Soldiers who completed this 244-hour course were awarded the appropriate skill level identifier. The RTS-M is the only school authorized to conduct the wheel vehicle recovery course. Soldiers who complete this 80-hour course are eligible for the “HS” additional skill identifier. The RTS-M fielded the unit level logistics systems for units in the HIARNG and in Guam and Okinawa. It also provided equipment support to units within the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard and Army Reserve during their annual training. The staff also assisted the G3 by providing training on the Army’s automated training seat reservations system to HawaiiArmy National Guard and Army Reserve soldiers. – 1994 Annual Report pp. 9-10

Hawaii Military Academy and Regional Training Site Maintenance The Hawaii Military Academy (HMA) and Regional Training Site Maintenance (RTS-M) are extensions of the Training and Doctrine Command’s (TRADOC) total force school system. The academy was accredited by TRADOC and the RTS-M was accredited by the U.S. Army Ordinance Center and School and the U.S. Quartermaster School. Graduates receive the appropriate proponent diplomas. The HMA provided training for Army National Guard soldiers from Hawaii, Alaska, Oregon, and Guam. It also provided training for U.S. Army Reserve soldiers (USAR), as well as active component soldiers, from the Pacific area. The academy conducted four major categories of training. These were Officer Candidate School (OCS), Non-commissioned Officers Education System (NCOES), Non-prior Service Training Program, and Military Occupational Specialty Qualification (MOSQ) courses. In 1995, the academy’s 12 officer candidates were commissioned as second lieutenants. Members of the graduating class completed their final two weeks of intensive training at Fort Lewis, Wash. The training was hosted by the Washington Military Academy. The programmed officer training was consolidated with nine other academies within the 7th region. The incoming OCS class conducted Phase I OCS training at Camp Grafton, N.D. The training was hosted by the North Dakota Military Academy and included ten other states. The academy conducted three basic non-commissioned officer (NCO) courses and two advanced NCO courses, graduating over 110 NCOs. The academy also provided skill level I training to 8 indirect fire support specialists and 70 infantrymen in various MOSQs. Soldiers who attended the training included National Guard and USAR personnel from Hawaii, Samoa, Guam, Alaska, and Oregon. Battle-focused instructor training courses and small group instructor courses were also conducted at the academy for unit trainers. The Regional Training Site Maintenance (RTS-M) provided maintenance and logistics training for Army, Marine, National Guard, and Army Reserve soldiers. The RTS-M conducted MOSQ, transition, sustainment, and skill qualification courses. The automated logistical specialist transition and MOSQ course that the training site offers is beneficial to the National Guard during this time of unit reorganization. A soldier will be awarded the appropriate skill level identifier upon completion of this course. The school will conduct two 30-day courses in TY-96 to facilitate the active component requirements. The RTS-M is the only school authorized to conduct the wheel vehicle recovery course. Soldiers who complete this 80-hour course are eligible for the ”H-8″ additional skill identifier. The RTS-M is the training hub for fielding and upgrading the unit level logistics system for all units of U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC). It will continue to train operators of the system and provide technical advice throughout the Pacific. The RTS-M will field SCP-5, the newest upgrade to Unit Level Logistics System-Ground (ULLS-G), beginning in December 1995. The RTS-M conducted the first 63B light wheel vehicle mechanic MOSQ course to assist the 29th Brigade’s readiness. The course will meet the needs of the inactive duty training soldiers by conducting the course during three weekend drills and an annual training to prevent civilian employment conflict. Construction of our permanent facility will end in late October. The permanent facility will allow the RTS-M to offer a variety of MOSQ and MCOES phase II courses. With the implementation of the total army school system, the training provided by the RTS-M will produce better prepared soldiers of the reserve and active components. – 1995 Annual Report pp. 10-11

Hawaii Military Academy (Det. 2) – Ordnance Training Battalion Jointly the Hawaii Military Academy (HMA) and the Regional Training Site Maintenance, which was reorganized to become the Ordnance Training Battalion (OTB), are vital components of the Total Army School System. The HMA and OTB are extensions of the Training and Doctrine Command’s (TRADOC) total force school system. The HMA was accredited by the Training and Doctrine Command and OTB was accredited by the U.S. Army Ordnance Center and School and the U.S. Quartermaster School. Graduates receive the appropriate proponent diplomas. . . The OTB provided maintenance and logistics training to Army, Marine, National Guard and Army Reserve soldiers. The OTB conducted MOSQ transition, sustainment, and skill qualification courses. The automated logistical specialist transition and MOSQ course that the training site offers is beneficial to the National Guard during this time of unit reorganization. A soldier will be awarded the appropriate skill level identifier upon completion of this course. The OTB is the training hub for fielding and upgrading the unit level logistics system for all units of U.S. Army, Pacific (USARPAC). It will continue to train operators of the system and provide technical advice throughout the Pacific. The OTB fielded SCP-5, the newest upgrade to Unit Level Logistics System-Ground (ULLS-G), in December 1995. The OTB conducted the 63B light wheel vehicle mechanic MOSQ course to assist the 29th SIB’s readiness. The course will meet the needs of the inactive duty training soldiers by conducting the course during three weekend drills and an annual training to prevent civilian employment conflict. Construction of our permanent facility was completed in June 1996. The permanent facility allows OTB to offer a variety of MOSQ and NCOES Phase I courses. With the implementation of the Total Army School System, the training provided by OTB will produce better prepared soldiers of the reserve and advice components. – 1996 Annual Report pp. 13

Headquarters, 298th Regiment – Regional Training Institute Headquarters, 298th Regiment-Regional Training Institute (RTI), previously known as the Hawaii Military Academy (Detachment 2, Headquarters, State Area Command, was officially reorganized on Dec. 1, 1996. The RTI, commanded by Col. James R. Carpenter, consists of the 1st Battalion, 298th Regiment; the 2nd Battalion, 298th Regiment; and, the Ordnance Training Battalion (0TB). The regiment is an extension of the Training and Doctrine Command’s (TRADOC) total force school system. The TRADOC accredited the 298th and the U.S. Army Ordnance Center and School, and the U.S. Quartermaster School accredited OTB. Graduates receive the appropriate proponent diplomas. . . . The OTB provided maintenance and logistics training to active Army, National Guard and Army Reserve soldiers, and U.S. Marines. The OTB conducted MOSQ transition, sustainment and skill qualification courses. The automated logistical specialist transition and MOSQ course that the training site offers is beneficial to the National Guard, during this time of unit reorganization. A soldier will be awarded the appropriate skill level identifier upon completion of this course. The OTB is the training hub for fielding and upgrading the unit level logistics system for all units of U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC). It will continue to train operators of the system and provide technical advice throughout the Pacific. The OTB has added computer training and is in the process of constructing a state-of-the-art computer lab with approximately 20 stations. In FY 97, the OTB began training Army and Air National Guardsmen, as well as their families, in computer skills and the RCAS functions. The courses are free of charge and provided during the work day, at nights, and on weekends. – 1997 Annual Report pp. 7

Ordnance Training Battalion (OTB) The OTB provides regional ordnance Military Occupation Speciality Qualification (MOSQ), transition, Additional Skill Identifier (ASI), and Non-Commissioned Officer Education System (NCOES) courses with primary emphasis on maintenance, logistics, and transportation. The training battalion is also capable of providing wheel vehicle recovery skills, The Army Maintenance Management System (TAMMS), and Simplified Test Equipment Internal Combustion Engine (STE-ICE) courses, too. The battalion was also instrumental in providing facilities, tools and equipment for the fielding and modification of new and existing equipment in the Pacific Rim. The staff trained 300 soldiers in the operation, and direct and general maintenance of equipment. During 1998, the training battalion was a pioneer in computer training with two state-ofthe-ait computer labs, combining 38 workstations. The staff trained over 2,000 students (Army and Air National Guard, State DOD employees), as well as their families in computer education. – 1998 Annual Report pp. 8

Ordnance Training Battalion The Ordnance Training Battalion (OTB) provides regional ordnance military occupational specialty qualifier (MQSQ), transition, additional skill identifier (ASI), and noncommissioned officer education system (NCOES)’courses with primary emphasis on mainteriance, logistics, and transportation. The maintenance courses provided MOSQ training for the 63 series Career Management Field (CMF). The battalion is also capable of providing wheel vehicle recovery (ASI) and Simplified Test Equipment Internal Combustion Engine (STE-ICE) courses too. The iogistical training provides MOSQ and BNCOC for the 92A series CMF, and the OTB is in the process of expanding to include the ULLS-S4 and SARRS courses as well. The OTB is the training hub in the Padfic for upgrading the unit level logistics – ground system. OTB was al.so instrumental in providing. facilities, tools, and equipment for the fielding and modificatiOQ of ~ew and existing equjpment (70~ FMTV s, 119 howitzers, SIN GARS/single channel radio) in the Pacific Rim and the.operator, direct and general support maintenance training of 300 soldiers. During 1999, the OTB was a pioneer in computertraini ng with two computer labs, -combining 38. workstations. During 1998; the staff trained over 750 students (Army and Air National Guard, State DOD employees and their families in computer education). – 1999 Annual Report pp. 9-10

Ordnance Training Company, Regional Training Site-Maintenance Commanded by MAJ Aaron C. Blanchard. Located at Waiawa Armory, Pearl City, Hawai‘i. RTSM Ordnance Training Company provides institutional training with assigned Ordnance Career Management Fields, Additional Skill Identifier, and Noncommissioned Officer Education Systems missions based on the collective requirements identified by National Guard Bureau. Training is provided for the Army National Guard, US Army Reserves and Active Army. – 2019 Annual Report pp. 14

Ordnance Training Company, Regional Training Site – Maintenance (OTC, RTS-M) Commanded by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Carlvin Xavier and is established at Pearl City. The OTC, RTS-M instructs 91B functional and non-functional courses to train future leaders to standards set by TRADOC and Combined Arms Support Command to produce a combat ready force. OTC, RTS-M continues to serve as the premier training institution for Army maintenance within the Pacific. Through effective resource management, OTC, RTS-M provides cost-effective training to all components in a professional schoolhouse environment staffed with experts from the Hawai‘i Army National Guard maintenance community. – 2024 Annual Report pp. 28

Ordnance Training Company, Regional Training Site – Maintenance conducted an H8 Wheel Vehicle Recovery Course for the 25th Infantry Division with support from three other RTS-Ms (California, Iowa and Michigan) from in June 2025. – Hawai‘i National Guard photos (Picture from the 2025 Annual Report)

Ordnance Training Company, Regional Training Site – Maintenance (OTC, RTS-M) Located in Pearl City, the OTC, RTS-M conducts 91B functional and non-functional maintenance courses (encompassing Career Management Field 91/94 Senior Leader Course and Wheeled Vehicle Recovery Operations 091-ASIH8) to develop future leaders in accordance with TRADOC and Combined Arms Support Command standards. OTC, RTS-M remains the premier Army maintenance training institution in the Pacific region. Through effective resource management, it provides costefficient, high-quality training to Soldiers from the Active Duty Army, Army Reserve and National Guard within a professional schoolhouse environment staffed by subject matter experts from the HIARNG maintenance community. – 2025 Annual Report pp. 31

Ordnance Training Company, Regional Training Site-Maintenance Leadership