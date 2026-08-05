History of the 2nd Battalion, 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment

2-298th MFTR 2nd Battalion, 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment

Dec. 1, 1996 officially organized

2nd Battalion, 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment Chronological History

Headquarters, 298th Regiment – Regional Training Institute Headquarters, 298th Regiment-Regional Training Institute(RTI), previously known as the Hawaii Military Academy (Detachment 2, Headquarters, State Area Command, was officially reorganized on Dec. 1, 1996. The RTI, commanded by Col. James R. Carpenter, consists of the 1st Battalion, 298th Regiment; the 2nd Battalion, 298th Regiment; and, the Ordnance Training Battalion (0TB). The regiment is an extension of the Training and Doctrine Command’s (TRADOC) total force school system. The TRADOC accredited the 298th and the U.S. Army Ordnance Center and School, and the U.S. Quartermaster School accredited OTB. Graduates receive the appropriate proponent diplomas. The battalions provide training for HIARNG, U.S. Army Reserve (USAR) and active Army soldiers from the Pacific area. Training is conducted in four major categories: Officer Candidate School, Noncommissioned Officers Education System, Non-prior Service Training Program and Military Occupational Specialty Qualification courses. In 1997, the institute’ s nine officer candidates were commissioned as second lieutenants. Members of the graduating class completed their final two weeks of intensive training at Fort Lewis, Wash. The 205th Regiment (Leadership), Washington Army National Guard, hosted the training. The programmed officer training was consolidated with 54 other academies from seven different regions. The incoming OCS class conducted Phase I OCS training at Fort Carson, Colo. The training was hosted by the 1st Battalion (OCS), 168th Regiment (RTI), Colorado Army National Guard and included 20 other states. Battle-focused instructor training courses and small group instructor courses were also conducted at the institute for unit trainers, to include 50 active component soldiers. – 1997 Annual Report pp. 7

2nd Battalion, 298th Regiment (General Studies) The 2nd Battalion is the General Studies Battalion and is made up of the Officer Candidate School (OCS) Training Company, and the Leadership Training Company which teaches the Noncommissioned Officers Education System (NCOES) courses including PLDC, and both Basic Noncommissioned Officers Course (BNCOC) and Advanced Noncommissioned Officers Course (ANCOC) Phases I and II. Battle-focused instructor training courses and small group instructor courses were also conducted at the RTI for unit trainers, to include 50 active component soldiers. The RTI also developed and taught a Lieutenant Orientation Course and a Company Commanders/First Sergeants Course. – 1998 Annual Report pp. 8

2nd Battalion, 298th Regiment (General Studies) The 2nd Battalion is the general studies battalion and is made up of the Officer Candidate School (OCS) Training Company and the Leadership Training Company. The latter teaches Noncommissioned Officer Education System (NCdES)’courses, including PLDC and· both the Basic Noncommissioned Officers Course (BN_COC) and the Advanced Noncommis sioned Officers Course·(ANCOC) Phases I and II. In 1999, 11 officer candidates were commissioned as second lieutenants. Members of the graduating class completed their final two weeks of annu~l training getting intensive field training.at Fort.Lewis, Wash. The 205th Regiment (Leadership Brigade) from Washington Ai-my National Guard arid ROTC Cadet-Command hosted the training. The programmed officer training was consolidated with 33 other RTls from seven different regions. The incoming OCS class conducted its Phase I annual. training at Fort Meade, S.D., under the control of the 1st Battalion (OCS), 196th Regiment (RTI), South Dakota Army National Gu,ard. That training was the consolidation of officer candidates from 25 states. Battle-focust:d instructor training courses and small group instructor cm~rses were also conducted at the RTI for unit trainers, to include 20 active component soldiers. The RTI also developed and taught a lieutenant.orientation course and a company commander/first sergeant course. – 1999 Annual Report pp. 9

2nd Bn., 298th Regt. MFTU (RTI) – Modular Training Battalion courses: Noncommissioned Officer Education System (Warrior Leader and Advanced) and Officer Candidate School

Course Graduates

Warrior Leader (4 classes) 169

OCS (11 trained) 5 – 2010 Annual Report pp. 10

2nd Bn., 298th Regt. MFTU (RTI) – Modular Training Battalion courses: Noncommissioned Officer Education System (Warrior Leader and Advanced) and

Officer Candidate School

Course Graduates

Warrior Leader (4 classes) 169

OCS (11 trained) 5 – 2011 Annual Report pp. 9

2nd Bn., 298th Regt. MFTU (RTI) – Modular Training Battalion courses:

Noncommissioned Officer Education System (Warrior Leader and Advanced) and Officer Candidate School

Course Graduates

Warrior Leader (6 classes) 237

OCS (5 trained) 2 – 2012 Annual Report pp. 10

2nd Battalion, 298th Multi-Functional Training Unit Commanded by LTC Gordon Barksdale and is headquartered in Bellows Air Force Station in Waimānalo, Hawaii. Its mission is to conduct Basic Leadership Course (BLC) and Common Faculty Development – Instructor Course (CFD-IC) training to Soldiers and leaders of every component of the U.S. Army to the standards set forth by the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC). Soldiers are provided the resources and knowledge to train and lead effectively in all circumstances in support of Hawai‘i Army National Guard (HIARNG) and Department of Defense (DOD) Unified Land Operations. – 2019 Annual Report pp. 14

2nd Battalion, 298th Multi-Functional Training Unit Commanded by Lt. Col. Gordon Barksdale and is headquartered in Bellows Air Force Station in Waimānalo, Hawaii. Its mission is to conduct Basic Leadership Course (BLC) and Common Faculty Development – Instructor Course (CFD-IC) training to Soldiers and leaders of every component of the U.S. Army to the standards set forth by the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC). Soldiers are provided the resources and knowledge to train and lead effectively in all circumstances in support of HIARNG and DOD Unified Land Operations. – 2020 Annual Report pp. 15

2nd Battalion, 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment (2-298th MFTR) Commanded by Lt. Col. Normandy Smithers and is established at Bellows Air Force Station, Waimanalo. Its mission is to conducts basic leadership course and common faculty development – instructor course training to Soldiers and leaders of every component of the U.S. Army to the standards set forth by the TRADOC. Soldiers are provided the resources and knowledge to train and lead effectively in all circumstances in support of Hawai‘i Army National Guard and Department of Defense Unified Land Operations. – 2024 Annual Report pp. 28

2nd Battalion, 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment (2-298th MFTR) The 2-298th MFTR is a component of the HIARNG based in Waimānalo. The battalion trains Soldiers from the Active Duty Army, Army Reserve and National Guard. Its primary function is to develop future Noncommissioned Officers and leaders through the Basic Leader Course and the Common Faculty Development – Instructor Course. The curriculum focuses on fundamental Soldier skills and leadership competencies, providing leaders with the critical knowledge, skills, and resources necessary to train and lead effectively under all operational conditions, in support of the HIARNG and Department of Defense unified land operations. – 2025 Annual Report pp. 31

2nd Battalion, 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment Leadership